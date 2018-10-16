Corsair’s newest SSD writes at 3,000MB/s – for a bargain price

It’s been an exciting year of extremely fast NVMe solid-state drives (SSD) , and now Corsair is taking a swing with what looks to be the fastest drive we’ve seen yet.

Meet the new Force Series MP510, Corsair’s new flagship M.2 NVMe SSD lineup that features screaming fast 3,480 megabytes per second (MB/s) sequential read and 3,000MB/s sequential write speeds. That’s even faster than the both the Samsung 970 Pro (3,500 MB/s read and 2,700 MB/s write) and Western Digital Black NVMe SSD (3,400MB/s read and 2,800MB/s write).

Corsair’s previous Force Series MP500 SSD maxed out at only 3,000MB/s sequential reads and 2300MB/s sequential writes. Now, the reason this new SSD is so much faster, is because it features Toshiba’s 64-layer 3D TLC NAND and a new E12 controller.

What’s even more impressive is how affordable Corsair is making these drives. The 240GB Force Series MP510 costs only $65 (about £50, AU$90), then it's $124 (about £90, AU$170) for 480GB and $235 (about £180, AU$330) for 960GB. Comparatively, a 1TB Samsung 970 Pro and 1TB WD Black NVMe SSD goes for $399 (£398, AU$749) and $289 (£326, AU$519), respectively.