Tap! announces Complete Guide To iPhone 5 digital edition

All you need to know about the iPhone 5

Tap! has announced that it has released a special edition all centred round the iPhone 5.

Apple's latest handset may have only been announced yesterday but this hasn't stopped the folks at Tap! from getting its special on to Apple's Newstand in double-quick time.

The Complete Guide To iPhone 5 has been made by the same publisher as TechRadar and features a hands on, interactive galleries and a video round-table discussion, and is available for iPhone, iPod touch and iPad users, priced at 69p.

Tap dance

Speaking about the new mag, possibly after a large influx of coffee, Christopher Phin, Tap!'s Editor said: "This kind of publishing is hugely exciting. The next morning after Apple announced the iPhone 5, we have published a rich digital magazine about it for iPad and iPhone, packed with gorgeous pictures, video, authoritative buying advice and more.

"And while Tap! and MacFormat have been creating interactive iPad editions for many months, this was the first time we translated that full experience to the iPhone and iPod touch too.

"Defining what 'an iPhone magazine' ought to be and how it should behave is, for many publishers, a holy grail; tackling that challenge head-on was a terrific learning experience for us – and I think we've made something special."

Download Tap! from the App Store now.