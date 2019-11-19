Chrome for Android has just solved one of the web's most irritating problems

Google has added a new experimental option to Chrome for Android, which helps make alerts about site notifications less intrusive.

The browser already has some options for customizing how these alerts appear, but the new setting aims (called 'Quieter notification permission prompts') is new for anyone using Chrome Canary on their phone or tablet.

This setting is added to the existing 'Enabled', 'Enabled (force heads-up notifications)' and 'Enabled (force mini-infobars)' options. You can choose the setting you would like to use by visiting chrome://flags in Chrome, and then searching for 'Quieter notification permission prompts'.

As Techdows reports, the new option can be found in Chrome Canary 80.0.3969.0 and newer, and as the name would suggest, 'Force quiet notifications' is far less intrusive than the other options.

Quieten things down

With 'Force heads-up notifications' selected, you'll be shown an aggressive popup informing you that notifications are available for a site, and giving you the option of blocking or allowing them. Select 'Force mini-infobars', and instead you'll see a small mini-message at the bottom of the screen. You can tap this to change settings, or just ignore it.

With the new 'Force quiet notifications' option enabled you will instead see a soft notification in Android itself which you can deal with or ignore as you see fit.