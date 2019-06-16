Chile vs USA live stream: how to watch today's Women's World Cup 2019 match from anywhere

It's hard to remember a more dominant performance on football's biggest stage than the USWT's crushing 13-0 victory over Thailand during their opening game of the 2019 Women's World Cup on Tuesday.

There was no easing themselves into the tournament, with Jill Ellis's team asserting themselves on the tournament in emphatic style, ruthlessly scoring nine goals in the second half alone.

Surely Chile will pose more of a threat, but can they stop the USA from topping Group F? Read on to find out how you can catch a Chile vs USA live stream from anywhere around the world with our instructions below.

Live stream Chile vs USA - where and when Today's match takes place at the Parc des Princes, the home stadium of Paris Saint-Germain. Kick-off is at 6pm CET, meaning a 5pm BST for viewers in the UK. For USWT fans that's a 12pm ET kick off on the east coast and a 9am PT start on the west.

Having been criticised for not fully imposing herself on the tournament in her two previous World Cups, it'll come as some relief to Alex Morgan and her USA teammates that she's started France 2019 with a bang.

Five goals against Thailand (four coming in the second half) places her way in the front for the golden boot at this early stage of the competition.

Sunday in Paris provides another opportunity for Morgan to extend her tally further, with the USA set to face another unmatched opponent in the shape of Chile - at 39, they're a team placed five places lower than Thailand in the world rankings. Playing in their first ever World Cup, the South Americans lost 2-0 in the opening fixture to Sweden.

Will another clinical goal fest be on the cards for the USA or can Chile pull of a major shock? Don't miss any of the action by following the instructions below and grabbing a live stream of USA vs Chile wherever you are in the world.

Watch a FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 live stream from outside your country

If you're in UK, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, we've got your viewing options listed below. If you're out of the country for today's match, you may find that geo-blocking will prevent you from watching your regular domestic coverage from abroad. You don't have to risk watching the match on a dodgy stream, however.

With the option of using a VPN service , you can tune into the match no matter where you are in the world, and its super easy to set up.

Live stream the USWNT in the US

Fox Sports have the English language broadcast rights in the US while Telemundo and Universo will be showing the matches with Spanish commentary in the region. There's also the Fox Go app you can download to your mobile device if you want to watch away from your TV. Cord cutters who aren't interested in getting tangled up in cable subscription should check out FuboTV , which will be showing matches in 4k and is currently offering a free trial. Alternatively you could try any of the other following services. If you're looking to tune into today's match in the US, kick off is at 12pm ET and at 9am PT.

As well as opening up your viewing options for the Women's World Cup, using a VPN allows you to watch all your domestic sports coverage from abroad.

How to stream today's Women's World Cup match in the UK

The good news for those looking to watch today's match in the UK and all other games of the 2019 Women's World Cup is that they're to be shown free-to-air as the BBC has exclusive broadcasting rights for the tournament. You'll also be able to watch matches live online and on the go via BBC iPlayer. Today's game will be live on BBC2, with coverage set to start at 4.45pm. If you're outside the UK, you can still watch the BBC's coverage of the match by getting yourself a VPN and connecting to an English server.

How to watch a FIFA Women's World Cup live stream in Canada

For footy fans in Canada, CTV/TSN is where you'll need to head for today's match. You'll also have the CTV Go app for mobile as an additional option. If you're outside of Canada and want to watch your regular domestic coverage of the game, fear not. Downloading a VPN will let you watch CTV's coverage from anywhere around the globe.

How to watch Chile vs USA: live stream in Australia

While all matches involving Australia, (plus the quarter finals, semi-finals and final), will be available for free for viewers in Australia on SBS and the World Game online service, this match isn't. If you're looking to tune to Chile vs USA in Oz, Optus Sport will be showing the game in the region, which means you'll need a subscription which currently costs $14.99 per month, but will give you access to every match of the tournament live. Whichever option you go for, prepare yourself for a very early start as kick off is at 2am AEST. Remember, you'll need a VPN if you're intending to watch the Australian coverage from overseas.

How to watch a Chile vs USA live stream in New Zealand