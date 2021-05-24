Champions League and Europa League finals to be shown for free - here's where

Even in a year where there's major international tournaments like the misleadingly named Euro 2020, the Champions League final probably remains the most-hyped match on the football calendar.

And if you're among the millions of people in Manchester, West London and the rest of the UK who will be looking to tune into a Champions League final live stream of Man City vs Chelsea this Saturday, then your luck is most definitely in - BT Sport will be broadcasting the whole thing absolutely free.

And the same goes for football fans in the red half of Manchester, too, as Man United are set to do battle with Villareal in the Europa League final this Wednesday.

The two huge matches that feature three ESL Premier League teams between them are set to kick off at 8pm BST. Man United vs Villareal is first up on Wednesday, May 26 to settle the Europa League final. That's followed by Man City vs Chelsea in the Champions League final on Saturday, May 29.

To watch for free, all you need to do is head over to either of the BT Sport website, BT Sport YouTube channel or BT Sport app (or Virgin Media channel 532 for 4K, if you have it - catch the best Virgin broadband deals and bundles if you don't) at around 7pm on Wednesday and/or Saturday and then drink in the build-up. Alternatively, you can also watch on streaming devices such as PlayStation, Xbox, Samsung smart TVs and Amazon Fire.

The games are absolutely free so everybody can enjoy them - except for football fans in Liverpool, of course...

(Image credit: kovop58 / Shutterstock.com)

Live stream the finals from anywhere in the world

The only thing stopping you catching the two finals for free is if you happen to be abroad for this week's big finals, as the BT coverage will be geo-blocked and so not readily watchable overseas - what an awful bit of timing for your holiday or business trip!

But all is not lost as you can try using a VPN to change your IP address to a UK server and watch as if you were back at home.