Casio's latest retro G-Shock watch is a blast of 1990s nostalgia

Casio has launched a new retro-style G-Shock watch inspired by the internet circa 1995. The limited edition DW-6900 is a collaboration between Casio and Paradise Youth Club, a fashion brand based in Indonesia that specializes in '90s style streetwear.

The watch features a bright green face and main button, plus a silver-colored bezel and strap. We don't yet have full specs for the rest of its components, but if it follows other recent DW-6900 models, we expect it to have a shock-resistant case that's water resistant to 200 meters, countdown timer, alarm, and auto calendar so it always shows the correct date.

The original DW-6900, released in 1995, was the first G-Shock watch with an electroluminiscent backlight. As Hypebeast reports, the watch takes design cues from "the digital network that became the main power source" in people's lives during that era, and the new watch displays the phrase 'power source' in red when its backlight is activated.

The phrase 'Guide to the Paradise Highway' is engraved on the case back, and the watch is packaged in a box resembling an old CRT monitor.

Only 100 of the special edition watches will be made. It's available now from from Paradise Youth Club, and will go on sale direct from Casio on February 25.

Turn back time

This isn't the first time Casio has rummaged through its design archives and revisited the DW-6900. In 2020, Casio unveiled a limited edition series mark the watch's 25th anniversary. The black DW6900SP-1 and silver DW-6900SP-7 both featured a monogrammed '25' display, plus blue, pink, and green colored digital dials at the top of the face.

Many of Casio's other classic G-Shock watches are approaching major milestones in the coming years (the DW-5000 will reach its 40th anniversary next year, with the DW-5700 and DW-D5500 following in 2025), so we're expecting many more special editions to land soon.