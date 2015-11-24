The new Vauxhall Astra is WiFi connected, but can you Netflix and chill in it?

We hit the road in the new Vauxhall Astra to test out its Wi-Fi connectivity as we raced to get Marc from London to Bath in time for a very important meeting*.

You can connect up to seven devices to the Astra's wireless hotspot, and we took along two iPads, a MacBook, a couple of Kindles and a number of phones to really put the car's connectivity to the test.

As well as attempting to upload copy and images to the techradar website, we also dabbled in downloading TV shows on Sky Go and the guys in the back even tried a bit of Netflix and chill.

How did the Astra fare? Find out in our video below.

*Importance of meeting unknown