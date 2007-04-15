TomTom reveals new sat-nav line-up for 2007

TomTom says the new, bigger widescreen display will make using the new range a lot easier

TomTom has today revealed details of its new TomTom ONE XL range of sat-nav devices. The new batch come with a super-sized 4.3-inch high-quality touch screen and a sleek new design.

TomTom says that the 4.3-inch screen guarantees drivers a clear view of the screen, whilst ensuring a stress free and safer journey on the road. Thanks to the enlarged screen, drivers will have a better overview of the road ahead with more streets and information on display.

The TomTom ONE XL is also traffic ready, meaning that drivers have easy access to traffic information via an RDS-TMC Traffic Receiver accessory or a subscription to TomTom Traffic.

"We now have a great solution for everyone that would like to experience all benefits of the world's best-selling navigation device TomTom ONE, combined with the ease of use of an extra large touch screen for added visibility and the possibility of receiving traffic information on the device," said Harold Goddijn, TomTom chief executive officer.

Improving services

"The TomTom ONE XL range has it all included and is a perfect addition to our product portfolio."

TomTom ONE XL owners will also have access to all TomTom PLUS services including safety camera alerts, real-time traffic and weather reports, updates on road conditions and the TomTom Buddies feature.

TomTom ONE XL will be available from all major retailers across Europe, as well as the US, Australia and South Africa from May 2007.

TomTom ONE XL (UK & ROI) at £249 (including Safety Cameras).