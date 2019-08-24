Call off the hunt - these are the top five Samsung Note 10 deals you can buy this weekend

Ever since the big launch a couple of weeks ago, it's been stunning us with its innovative features and stylish design. And now Samsung Galaxy Note 10 deals are officially available to buy.

The great news if you're looking to get your hands (and we do mean 'hands' plural') on this colossal smartphone is that we've done the hard work for you. There's no need to spend your bank holiday finding the perfect contract as we've picked out the absolute best five - no matter what you require from a mobile phone contract.

We've been living and breathing Samsung Note 10 deals since pre-orders began and so are confident to present this collection as the very best choices currently available.

Scroll down to see our picks with a tasty unlimited data offer, the cheapest possible monthly bills and our favourite all-round S10 deal all included. Or, if you were after something even bigger - or perhaps preparing yourself for 5G - then you can also discover today's best Samsung Note 10 Plus deals in our dedicated guide.

1. The best EE Samsung Galaxy Note 10 deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 at Mobiles.co.uk | EE | £189 upfront (with code 10OFF) | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £39pm

Not only do we think this is the best EE Note 10 deal, it looks like this might be one of the best Note 10 deals in general. Splitting the spend reasonably across both monthly and upfront spends, you're paying £189 at the start (with our code 10OFF) and then £39 a month after that. Not only do you get 30GB of data but you also get EE's superfast 4G speeds.

2. Unlimited data at an affordable price

3. A Note 10 deal with affordable monthly bills

4. A big data bargain on the Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 at Carphone Warehouse | EE | £149.99 upfront | 60GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £49pm

If you want to be on EE but the offer above doesn't quite cover all of your data needs, this offer could be more your style. For a jumped up cost to £49 a month you're getting an additional 30GB of data, allowing you to use your superfast 4G connections with EE to stream and social more or less as much as you like.

5. Absolutely nothing to pay upfront

What's the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 like?

Starting on the outside, it features a 6.3-inch AMOLED inifinity-O display, pushing Samsung's notoriously impressive displays.

Following the trends of 2019, Samsung has also crammed three separate cameras into this phone - wide, telephoto and ultrawide. And from our preliminary tests, these snappers are matching the impressive quality of the S10 series.

Powered by 8GB Ram and a 3500mAh battery, this is looking like a powerful device through and through. And the 'S' pen - a tool for productivity through your phone - is back, too and smarter than ever.

