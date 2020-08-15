BT's broadband and TV deal gets you Champions League, UFC and more for cheap

It was a hard summer for sports fans. We were deprived of live action and 'forced' to watch classic replays of Leicester's triumphant Premier League win, McGregor's 13-second knockout and highlight reels of Verstappen's most aggressive overtakes.

Luckily, not only is that all over now with the return of live sports, but BT also has the perfect way to watch all of the 2020 live action thanks to its Sports and Fibre 1 package.

This broadband and TV deal rewards you both with internet speeds averaging 54Mb and all four BT Sports channels, as well as BoxNation. On top of that, BT is currently throwing in a £50 Mastercard - all for just £36.99 a month.

With this offer, you're getting access to the Champions League, all the major UFC events and a whole lot more in 2020. You can find out more about this BT broadband deal below.

BT broadband and TV deals: a saving on sports

BT Sport + Fibre 1 | 24 months | Avg. speed 54Mb | Weekend calls | £29.99 delivery | £36.99/pm + £50 Reward Card

Big sports fan? This package looks like one of the best ways to get internet and your sporting fix. You're getting all 4 BT Sports channels and BoxNation. That gets you access to all of the Champions League, UFC, major boxing matches and more. This comes at a pretty affordable £36.99 a month. On top of that, BT throws in a £50 Mastercard for that extra bit of value.View Deal

What is a BT Reward Card?

The Reward Card that BT sends out is a pre-paid credit card that you can use anywhere that accepts Mastercard. In short, that's around a million shops, cafes and restaurants around the world, so you shouldn't find it difficult to find places to spend.

It's an old-fashioned chip and pin card, rather than contactless. But do make sure that you claim your Reward Card within three months of installation, otherwise you'll lose out on all that cash.

