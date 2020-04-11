Broadband deal: John Lewis's £40 gift card offer is among UK's cheapest internet plans

You don't need us to tell you that times are strange. But somethings just don't change, with internet providers taking the Easter weekend to drop some of their best ever broadband deals.

This year it's John Lewis's turn to impress. It has reintroduced its £40 gift card freebie, which is available on the retail giant's already excellent £20 a month cheap broadband deal. And because this is an e-gift card, you won't have to leave isolation to make it count on your next John Lewis purchase.

This deal is on the provider's Unlimited Broadband deal and comes with free 24/7 customer support, free line rental and free evening and weekend call plan.

Naturally, JL also offers faster fibre broadband deals, too, but they don't come with that gift card. You can compare all of the ISP's plans at our dedicated John Lewis Broadband deals page for more information.

It's worth noting that the strict UK lockdown means most broadband providers have stopped offering new installation of broadband if you don't already have a phone line set up.

However, this doesn't mean you can't install it yourself. As long as you have a telephone line, it's a super easy and straightforward process. If you don't already have one, we highly recommend looking into Virgin Media broadband deals or 4G home broadband plans, as these look to be the two remaining ways to get a broadband connection installed right now.

This great value John Lewis Broadband deal in full:

John Lewis Unlimited Broadband + £40 e-gift card | 12 months | 10Mb avg. speed | Weekend and evening calls | FREE upfront | £20 per month

John Lewis is bringing it to the competition this Easter with this broadband deal. Unlimited broadband for just £20 a month, line rental and router included along with an evening and weekend call plan. Basically they've included everything in this one great package deal so you won't be hit with pesky activation charges. All of this and a £40 e-gift card? That's a pretty sweet deal.

How do I claim my John Lewis e-gift card?

John Lewis says that your e-gift card will be sent to you by email within 60 days of you activating your broadband service. This means that if you cancel your broadband within those 60 days then sadly the offer of that free e-gift card will be withdrawn.

Existing John Lewis Broadband customers

Unfortunately, John Lewis confirms on its website that this deal is exclusive for new customers only, so if you went and signed up for one of its broadband deals last week then you're out of luck.

And if you aren't sold on this offer and want to compare the prices to other broadband deals in the UK, you can follow the link or check out our broadband price comparison below.