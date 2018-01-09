BlackBerry KeyOne Bronze Edition arrives with promise of more keyboard phones

There's a new BlackBerry on the block, but it's not a whole new handset, for now.

Rather, it's a new color as the iconic brand has announced the BlackBerry KeyOne Bronze Edition at CES 2018.

Like the Black Edition of the keyboard-toting handset, the Bronze Edition comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, up from the 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage on the standard KeyOne.

Something new the Bronze Edition of the KeyOne has is dual-SIM support, which is popular in Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

There's currently no word on the BlackBerry KeyOne Bronze Edition release date or price.

More where that came from

BlackBerry Mobile told TechRadar that this will likely be the last color variant of the KeyOne it will launch, as it looks forward to new product launches.

However it goes further than that, with Alain Lejeune, Global General Manager for BlackBerry Mobile confirming that it will launch "at least two new phones" in 2018.

Separately, TechRadar was told that we can expect "new keyboard phones" this year - note the plural on phones. BlackBerry wouldn't be drawn on revealing any more information on its upcoming phones, so for now you'll have to watch this space.