Black Friday phone deals: these are the five absolute best offers of 2020

Black Friday is an excellent time to get a new smartphone with retailers from across the country donning the gloves for a vicious price slashing war. And it is no surprise that today you can get some of the cheapest ever prices on a host of top handsets.
Whether it's Android or Apple that you prefer (we're accepting of all here), there are plenty of excellent choices out there right now. Samsung's S20 range has hit its lowest ever prices.
As for Apple, while we were sure iPhone 12 deals wouldn't make it in to the sales, but plenty of retailers have produced some really impressive contracts. However, the iPhone 11 is where we've really seen costs come down for Apple... again.
And if your viewpoint has always been that SIM only deals are the best way to go with smartphones, Black Friday SIM only deals have also been excellent this year, with every network we can think of throwing some kind of sale up.
Android, Apple or SIM only, whatever you're looking for this year, we've listed the five best choices below. And if none of the below appeal to you, check our Black Friday phone deals guide for more.
1. Black Friday phone deals: iPhone 12
iPhone 12: at Fonehouse | Three | £9.99 upfront | 100GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £45pm
Of all the hundreds and thousands of iPhone 12 deals out there, this one tops the lot. You only have to part ways with a tenner upfront to get the brand new iPhone and soooo much data. Or buy direct from Three for an extra £20. Total 2 year cost: £1,089
2. Black Friday phone deals: Samsung S20
Samsung Galaxy S20: at Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | £125 upfront (with code 10OFF) | 60GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £30 a month
Yes, it is quite a lot to pay upfront, but really, it feels worth it for such a cheap price. After you pay £125 (with the code 10OFF), you're left paying just £30 a month. That makes this deal somehow cheaper than buying the device SIM-free at full price and, with the 60GB of data on offer, a deal that's going to be a big challenge to beat this Black Friday. However, stock is extremely low, if it does run out, this deal is a great alternative.
Samsung Galaxy S20:
£899 £610 at Very
Save £289 - Or go SIM-free as Samsung's best phone of the year is available for a sizeable £289 off, making a way more tempting buy than it was before. This phone has a beautiful 6.2-inch 120Hz display, three powerful cameras, loads of processing power and 5G compatibility, making it a strong all-rounder that you should consider buying. You could always get it cheap and team it up with one of the best Black Friday SIM only deals.
3. Black Friday phone deals: Google Pixel 5
Google Pixel 5 128GB: from Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | £90 upfront (use code TRPIX5) | 60GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £26pm
An affordable monthly rate, a boatload of data that should more than do the job month-to-month, and a TechRadar exclusive discount code that brings your upfront cost down from £115 to just £90. What could be better? Oh, the fantastic Pixel 5 handset, too.
4. Black Friday phone deals: iPhone 11
iPhone 11 64GB: at Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | £150 upfront (with code 10OFF) | 60GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £26pm
This iPhone 11 deal is easily the best offer we've seen yet on this handset. It provides you with 60GB of data on Voda while only charging £26 a month. Use the code 10OFF at the checkout and your upfront costs will come down to £150 as well. That's an excellent price.
iPhone 11 64GB: at Affordable Mobiles | EE | FREE upfront | 50GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £35pm
If the above goes way too big on the upfront costs for you, this contract could be better. It completely removes all upfront costs, leaving you paying just £35 a month. For that price, you're getting a pretty impressive 50GB of data on EE - the UK's fastest 4G network.
5. Black Friday phone deals: SIM only
SIM only from Three | 12 months | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £16 per month
Last year Three released the best SIM only deal on the market over Black Friday and this year, it's doing the same thing. You can now get unlimited data for just £16 a month with Three. This is not only the cheapest unlimited 5G plan but also cheaper than a number of other Black Friday SIMs with smaller data caps.
