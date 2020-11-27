Black Friday phone deals: these are the five absolute best offers of 2020

Black Friday is an excellent time to get a new smartphone with retailers from across the country donning the gloves for a vicious price slashing war. And it is no surprise that today you can get some of the cheapest ever prices on a host of top handsets.

Whether it's Android or Apple that you prefer (we're accepting of all here), there are plenty of excellent choices out there right now. Samsung's S20 range has hit its lowest ever prices.

As for Apple, while we were sure iPhone 12 deals wouldn't make it in to the sales, but plenty of retailers have produced some really impressive contracts. However, the iPhone 11 is where we've really seen costs come down for Apple... again.

And if your viewpoint has always been that SIM only deals are the best way to go with smartphones, Black Friday SIM only deals have also been excellent this year, with every network we can think of throwing some kind of sale up.

Android, Apple or SIM only, whatever you're looking for this year, we've listed the five best choices below. And if none of the below appeal to you, check our Black Friday phone deals guide for more.

1. Black Friday phone deals: iPhone 12

2. Black Friday phone deals: Samsung S20

Samsung Galaxy S20: £899 £610 at Very

Save £289 - Or go SIM-free as Samsung's best phone of the year is available for a sizeable £289 off, making a way more tempting buy than it was before. This phone has a beautiful 6.2-inch 120Hz display, three powerful cameras, loads of processing power and 5G compatibility, making it a strong all-rounder that you should consider buying. You could always get it cheap and team it up with one of the best Black Friday SIM only deals.

3. Black Friday phone deals: Google Pixel 5

4. Black Friday phone deals: iPhone 11

5. Black Friday phone deals: SIM only

Best Black Friday SIM SIM only from Three | 12 months | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £16 per month

Last year Three released the best SIM only deal on the market over Black Friday and this year, it's doing the same thing. You can now get unlimited data for just £16 a month with Three. This is not only the cheapest unlimited 5G plan but also cheaper than a number of other Black Friday SIMs with smaller data caps.

