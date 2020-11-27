Black Friday deals are live - here are the best offers landing right now

Black Friday deals are live now, which means if you've stayed up to see the best discounts of the year hitting the shelves you've been dutifully rewarded. Don't waste time scouring the web, however - we've already done that for you and you'll find all the best discounts right here.

We're seeing some stunning price cuts hitting the shelves right now - and plenty still live from the lead up to the Black Friday main event today. From the AirPods Pro at just £199 to the Nintendo Switch Lite with Animal Crossing and a Nintendo Switch Online membership at just £209.99, you'll find savings perfect for everyone on your Christmas list - and plenty of gifts for yourself as well.

We've already seen some excellent offers hitting the shelves over the last week as retailers prepare for the biggest shopping weekend of the year, but that all comes to a head today. We're tracking all the best Black Friday deals right here on TechRadar, so head over to our main collection goodies for more.

Best Black Friday deals live right now

New Amazon Echo Dot + 6 months Amazon Music Unlimited free: £49.99 £28.99 at Amazon

Save £20 - The new Amazon Echo Dot is taking its first price cut in Amazon's Black Friday deals. That means you can grab it for under £30 - not bad considering the smart speaker was only released last month and usually comes in at £50. Plus, you're even getting six months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free as well.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite (Coral / Turquoise) Animal Crossing + NSO 3 months: £209.99 at Amazon

Save £35.99 - Pick up a Nintendo Switch Lite in Coral and get Animal Crossing: New Horizons plus Nintendo Switch Online for three months. This is the perfect bundle for new Switch owners, and you're saving £35.99 if you bought everything separately.

View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: £249 £199 at Very

Very is now offering the ANC AirPods Pro for just £199. This is a popular price that many retailers have picked up in the latest Black Friday deals, and it's a great one too. We've seen Amazon UK offering £199, too, but stock seems to go in and out.

View Deal

Ecovacs DEEBOT 500 robot vacuum cleaner: £179.98 £134.98 at Amazon

Save £45 - The Ecovacs Deebot 500 is sitting pretty at under £135 right now - making it an excellent choice for those searching for a cheap robot vacuum in these early Black Friday deals. You'll get 110 minutes of runtime per charge out of this machine, which can also be controlled through Alexa and Google Assistant as well.

View Deal

Asus VivoBook M413 14-inch laptop: £549.99 £429.99 at Amazon

Save £120 - This Asus VivoBook is packing a phenomenal 512GB of SSD storage, which is incredibly rare to see at this £429.99 price tag. You're also getting a Ryzen 5 processor and 8GB RAM to round out this excellent productivity machine.

View Deal

Samsung Odyssey G7 curved gaming monitor: £628 £499.99 at Amazon

Save £128 - Grab the turbo-charged Samsung Odyssey G7 gaming monitor from Amazon for just under £500 right now. That means a 32-inch display with an eye watering 240Hz refresh rate is sitting at an excellent price right now - and the lowest one yet at that.

View Deal

De'Longhi Scultura espresso machine: £171.89 £139.99 at Amazon

Save £31.90 - Coffee lovers, rejoice! Black Friday deals are extending to coffee machines, allowing us caffeine addicts to get our much-needed fix. Wake up right with this De'Longhi espresso machine which is currently £31 off. There are a couple of features with this one like the cappuccino system, letting you customise your homebrew with a bit more freedom.

View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones: £330 £219 at Amazon

Save £111 - This is close to the lowest deal we've ever seen for these Sony headphones. With over £100 off the original RRP, Amazon is giving you the chance to pick up Sony's excellent, top-of-the-line wireless and noise-cancelling cans for a fraction of the price.

View Deal

Dyson Cyclone V8 Absolute Extra: £399 £299 at Currys

Save £100 - This step-up cordless vacuum cleaner offers wire-free cleaning with powerful suction, thanks to Dyson's cyclone technology. It lasts 40 minutes between charges, and just got a £100 discount.

View Deal

Samsung TU7100KXXU 43-inch 4K TV: £379 £299 at Currys

Save £80 - This 43-inch Samsung TV is sitting at an excellent price right now, offering excellent 4K resolution, HDR10+ and a 2,000 PQI picture quality. Those are some nice specs on a £300 TV but things are likely moving fast on this one so we wouldn't hesitate if you're looking to upgrade from standard HD.

View Deal

DJI Mavic Mini: £369 £329 at Amazon

Save £40 - The DJI Mavic Mini is up for its lowest price yet right now, which makes the 2KM drone perfect for anyone looking to grab some next level photography equipment right now.

View Deal

HP Pavilion 14-inch laptop: £699 £529 at Currys

Save £170 - We'd usually be impressed with the 32GB of Intel Optane memory inside this machine, but you're also getting an excellent 512GB SSD on top of that extra speed as well. That makes for an excellent laptop deal, especially seeing as you're usually paying closer to £700 for this i5 machine.

View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 2020): £1,299.99 £1,249.99 at Amazon

Save £50 - We weren't expecting this - a brand new 2020 MacBook Pro 13 on sale at Amazon for Black Friday. OK, so a £50 price cut isn't exactly a mind-blowing saving, but it's a great little bonus for sure, especially since there's so much buzz around these new MacBook Pro's with their M1 chips, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

View Deal

LG CX 55-inch OLED TV: £1,599 £1,299 at Currys

Save £300 - This 55-inch LG CX OLED TV deal brings the price of a gorgeous premium display all the way down to £1,299. That's a £300 discount, which makes this 55-inch display far cheaper than the 48-inch model.

View Deal

More Black Friday deals

Check out our top picks of the latest Amazon Black Friday deals, Currys Black Friday deals, or the best Black Friday Argos deals for more.