Black Friday alcohol deals: how to get beer, gin and whiskey on the cheap

After a tipple? These Black Friday alcohol deals may have you sorted, with a host of discounts running on everything from crates of larger to specialty gins – no matter what your poison is.

The sales season can be stressful, whether you're looking to buy presents at affordable rates or just finally upgrade that old laptop that isn't serving you the way it used to. Why not, then, balance out your purchases with a bottle or two?

For beer swillers, you can nab a mixed larger case from Beer Hawk at a 33% discount (now just £30), while gin connoisseurs will be glad to know that Pickering's Gin is running a host of discounts on their dry and sloe gins. We've got deals on wine and whiskey below too.

Of course, you should only buy what you feel comfortable buying – and we encourage you to drink responsibly, just as we encourage you to buy responsibly, so that in both cases you don't wake up in the morning with any regrets.

Beer deals

Beer Hawk Black Friday mixed larger case: £45 £30 at Beer Hawk

Beer Hawk's exclusive Black Friday offer can score you a case of 25 premium lagers for just £30 right now - and with speedy delivery too. You'll get a selection of lagers from these four well-known breweries - Pistonhead, Camden, Pacifico, Freedom, with options to double up to a case of 50 beers for just £50 too.

Beerwulf Black Friday sale: 30% off loose bottles & cans, plus 10% off kegs

The Beerwulf Black Friday sale is now on and it's a great opportunity to bag some cheap (or premium beer) if you're looking to mix and match without buying a crate. Currently, your selection includes 58 distinct beers of varying types, although you can also buy cases with a smaller 10% off if you choose too.

Gin and whiskey deals

Masters of Malt Black Friday flash sale: save on whiskey, rum and gin

If spirits are more your thing, head on over to peruse Masters of Malt's Black Friday flash sale - which is a constantly revolving door of fantastic price cuts. As of writing, it's not just premium whiskeys on sale either, there's also some really reasonably priced rums, gins, and even some cognac on sale too.

Edinburgh Gin Raspberry Flavor (70cl): £28.99 £19.99 at Amazon

This distinguished distillery is currently running a £9 discount on a 70cl raspberry flavoured gin bottle, made with fresh Scottish raspberries and raspberry leaves. 40% strength, of course.

Edinburgh Gin Gooseberry & Elderflower (70cl): £28.99 £24.95 at Amazon

This distinguished distillery is currently running a 11% discount on a 70cl gooseberry and elderflower flavoured gin. 40% strength, of course.

Malfy Gin Rosa Pink Grapefruit (70cl): £28.99 £21.99 at Amazon

Get a £7 discount on this 70cl pink grapefruit flavoured gin, in a rather fetching pink and blue bottle. 41% strength.

Tarquin Cornish Dry Gin (70cl): £32.50 £21.99 at Amazon

Save over £10 on this 70cl dry gin, distilled on the Cornish coast – but using botanicals from Bulgaria, Morocco, Poland, and Guatemala. 42% strength.

Pickering's Gin (1ltr): £32.99 £24.99 at Pickering's Gin

Save £8 on this fine-tuned gin recipe, based on a Bombay recipe from 1947 and distilled at Pickering's Gin in Edinburgh, Scotland. 42% strength.

Pickering's Sloe Gin (50cl): £21.45 £15.45 at Pickering's Gin

Save £6 on this 50cl bottle of Pickering's Sloe Gin. Only 29% strength, but plenty flavour and sloe berries to make up for it.

Wine deals

Tesco: buy 6 bottles of wine and get 25% off

If you're thinking about putting that big order in, Tesco has a huge array of wines available for delivery right now plus a nice little 25% saving when you order 6 or more bottles. Currently over 550 individual wines are available, so there's a good opportunity to mix and match to your own preferences.

Majestic: save 25% on fine wine cases

For something a little bit upmarket, the Majestic Black Friday sale is now available and is looking to give you some really tidy savings on a huge array of fine wines. Currently, all types of wines are available between ranging between £24.99 and £99.99 per bottle.

Waitrose cellar: 25% of select wines and spirits

Waitrose's November sale is on right now and can get you a nice little discount on a whole range of wines and spirits currently. There are over 330 individual offers currently, so whether you're simply looking for a few cheap bottles of red, or a particularly fine bottle of gin or whiskey - you'll find what you're looking for.



A bit of everything

Amazon Black Friday alcohol sale: 20% off whiskey, gin, Guinness, and more

Did you know Amazon also delivers a wide array of alcohol? They also have a huge selection that's even covered as part of its wider Black Friday sale right now. Head on over to the page above to see savings of up to 20% on a range of widely popular whiskeys, gins, crates of Guinness, craft beers, and even draft kegs of Stella Artois.

Not in the UK? Check out some other beverage deals – both alcoholic and non-alcoholic – in your region below.

