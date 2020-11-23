Black Friday AirPods deals: prices drop even further on Apple's wireless earbuds

Black Friday deals have landed early in the UK, bringing with them some excellent savings on the much-sought-after Apple AirPods Pro, and seeing in some of the lowest prices we've spotted so far.

Right now, you can get the noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds for under £200, which is a fantastic price for the popular Apple buds, and one of the best Black Friday AirPods deals we've seen so far. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best AirPods Pro deals in your region.)

Today's best Apple AirPods Pro deals

Apple AirPods Pro: £249 £199 at Laptops Direct

Laptops Direct has been pushing the price of the AirPods Pro down to below £200 for a while now – and right now, this is the best price for the true wireless earbuds available today.View Deal

It's not just the pricier AirPods Pro that have been given a discount – the 2019 AirPods, which come either with a wireless charging case or a regular case, have also seen prices plummet in the run up to Black Friday on November 27.

More Apple AirPods deals

AirPods + Wireless Charging Case: £169 £157 at Amazon

This is a low price for the more basic AirPods, which don't come with the silicon tips but still have the excellent instant connection with iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch - plus you can wirelessly charge them, which always feels futuristic.View Deal

Apple Airpods: £159 £124.49 at Amazon

Perhaps you just want some AirPods. True wireless earbuds that work seamlessly with your iPhone or iPad, and you don't want to pay any more for them than you have to. This is a super low price, and worth grabbing now as it's the lowest we've ever seen.View Deal

Wireless Charging Case only: £79 £65 at BT

Maybe you already nabbed a pair of AirPods and you're wishing they had wireless charging capabilities? Well, this is how you upgrade them - buy a new charging case that gives you that skill. Plus you won't have to worry your 'Pods will become useless if you lose that other one.

Even if you already know you want a pair of AirPods, but it can be tricky to choose between the different models; for what it's worth, we would always recommend the AirPods Pro as they have a better fit, and excellent noise cancelling.

Apple's wireless earbuds have also recently been given a hefty firmware upgrade, which allows for Dolby Atmos spatial audio, bringing immersive 3D sound to your true wireless earbuds and making them ideal for watching movies.

However, the 2019 AirPods are significantly cheaper, and still seamlessly connect with Apple devices and boast a lively sound profile that's perfect for casual listening.

Prices for the AirPods with the regular (non-wireless) charging case are particularly cheap this year so you're getting a good deal whichever model you go for.

You'll need to act fast if you want to buy the AirPods Pro at these prices – AirPods deals can often sell out rather rapidly, although these options have been around for a while, we're seeing increased interest at the moment.

Not in the UK? Check out the best Apple AirPods deals in your region below:

