Best Black Friday deals live now: Currys, Argos, Amazon and more launch early offers today

Black Friday deals are landing a week early at top retailers across the UK. From Amazon to Currys, we're seeing a massive range of laptops, TVs, headphones, smartwatches and more on sale right now.

Rather than digging through all of these early Black Friday deals, however, you're likely looking to get straight to the good stuff - before it runs out of stock at least. That's where we come in.

We've rounded up all the best Black Friday deals right here, so you can browse each retailer's highest value offers on some of the best gear on the market in one place. We're seeing excellent prices on everything you'd expect to see - 4K TVs, computers, smartwatches - but there's also some top offers on the iPhone 12 and AirPods Pro already hitting the shelves right now.

There's something for everyone, then, so you'll find all the latest Black Friday deals just below and our top picks further down the page. We're also rounding up the best Amazon Black Friday deals as well.

Not in the UK? You'll find more Black Friday deals on these products in your region further down the page.

The best Black Friday deals available now

New Amazon Echo Dot + 6 months Amazon Music free: £49.99 £28.99 at Amazon

Save £21 - The new Amazon Echo Dot is taking its first price cut in Amazon's Black Friday deals. That means you can grab it for under £30 - not bad considering the smart speaker was only released last month and usually comes in at £50. What's more, you're also grabbing six months of Amazon Music for free with this deal.

Tassimo Bosch coffee machine: £79.99 £29.99 at Currys

Save £50 - A Black Friday favorite - cheap coffee machines from Currys are always a good shout, whether you're gifting or missing those morning commuter coffees. You'll find a £50 discount on this Bosch Tassimo pod coffee machine right now.

Bose SoundLink Over-Ear Headphones: £199.95 £119.95 at Argos

Save £80 - If you're in the market for a set of great quality over-ear cans this Black Friday, you're in luck, with a huge £80 of this excellent Bose headset at Argos. Our reviewer found them lightweight and comfortable, and although they lack active noise cancellation, the design is effective at blocking out loud environments.

Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music: £249.99 £149.99 at Very

Save £100 - The Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music is an excellent smartwatch for anyone after a cheaper all-rounder with smartphone notifications, excellent fitness tracking, and features we'd usually see on more premium models like Garmin Pay and onboard music. Plus, you're getting it for a great price in Very's Black Friday deals.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 42mm: £259.99 £159 at Currys

Save £100 - This the lowest ever price for Samsung's smartwatch, which we recently described as "still one of the most refined smartwatches you can buy today". It combines an attractive design, user-friendly interface, and a four-day battery life.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch tablet - 32GB: £199 £159 at Very

Save £40 - There's a £40 discount on the cheap Samsung Galaxy Tab A in Very's latest Black Friday deals. That means you can pick up the 32GB model for just £159 - within £10 of its lowest price ever.

AirPods Pro: £249 £199 at Very

Save £50 - Very has this £199 price tag on the AirPods Pro - now price-matching Laptops Direct with its listing of £199. That's a fantastic price drop on Apple's latest premium ANC earbuds, and one that will no doubt prove popular today, so we wouldn't wait too long to grab it.

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones: £330 £219 at Amazon

Save £110 - This is close to the lowest price we've seen on the WH-1000XM3s, and with over £100 off the original RRP, Amazon is giving you the chance to pick up Sony's excellent, top-of-the-line wireless and noise-canceling cans for a fraction of the price.

Asus C523 15.6-inch Chromebook: £329 £279 at Currys

Save £50 - it's rare to find a cheap Chromebook that also offers a full 15.6-inch display, and it's even rarer to find one with a step up from the usual 32GB of storage we see in entry-level models. This Asus Chromebook, however, kits you out with 64GB of storage, an Intel N3350 processor, and the usual 4GB RAM for just £279.

Dyson Cyclone V8 Absolute Extra: £399 £299 at Currys

Save £100 - This step-up cordless vacuum cleaner offers wire-free cleaning with powerful suction, thanks to Dyson's cyclone technology. It lasts 40 minutes between charges, and just got a £100 discount.

Nintendo Switch with Super Mario 3D All-Stars: £299 at Currys

Save £25 - Get three classic Mario 3D games, including the terrific Super Mario Galaxy, as well as Nintendo's mega-hot hybrid handheld/home console for just over £300 with this bundle in Curry's own Black Friday deals. This is the highest value bundle around right now, with an excellent game to boot.

iRobot Roomba 971: £499 £319 at Amazon

Save £179 - The powerful Roomba 917 is on sale at Amazon right now. That's an excellent price considering you're getting home mapping and intelligent personalised cleaning suggestions. We've previously seen this model drop down to £297, though £20 off the lowest price yet is still a good offer considering the features in here.

Simba Hybrid mattress: from £569 £369.85 at Simba

Save up to £340 - Simba's best-selling five-layer hybrid mattress mixes cushioning foam with supportive springs for an extremely comfortable night's sleep (we've tested one and loved it). It averages a full five stars from over 53,000 user reviews on the Simba site, and comes with a 200-night risk-free trial so you can try it safely in your own home. Right now, there's a huge 35% discount with this Black Friday deal.

HP 14-cf2504sa, 14-inch, Intel Core i5, 256GB : £549 £419 at Currys

Save £130 - This little laptop comes with a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 256GB storage and a battery life of up to 10 hours. The 4GB RAM is a bit low for our liking, but it's backed up by 16GB Intel Optane which helps make up for it.

LG Nano 49-inch smart 4K UHD HDR LED TV: £599 £479 at Currys

Save £120 - The Nano series from LG is about as advanced as LED TVs get without breaking into the hallowed halls of OLED and QLED displays. All of LG's latest bleeding-edge tech is here. The result? A TV that has a ton of great intuitive streaming software and smart assistant compatibility, plus, of course - a great picture.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 - 128GB: £619 £499 at Amazon

Save £120 - The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is under £500 for the first time ever at Amazon right now. That means you're getting the 128GB tablet for a fantastic price in Amazon's Black Friday deals.

Surface Pro 7 12.3-inch tablet: £899 £659 at Amazon

Save £240 - This Surface Pro 7 is sitting with an incredible discount considering this is a step up from the entry level i3 model we usually see on sale. You're getting an i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD in here.

