Best Black Friday deals live now: Currys, Argos, Amazon and more launch early offers today

Black Friday deals are landing a week early at top retailers across the UK. From Amazon to Currys, we're seeing a massive range of laptops, TVs, headphones, smartwatches and more on sale right now.
Rather than digging through all of these early Black Friday deals, however, you're likely looking to get straight to the good stuff - before it runs out of stock at least. That's where we come in.
We've rounded up all the best Black Friday deals right here, so you can browse each retailer's highest value offers on some of the best gear on the market in one place. We're seeing excellent prices on everything you'd expect to see - 4K TVs, computers, smartwatches - but there's also some top offers on the iPhone 12 and AirPods Pro already hitting the shelves right now.
There's something for everyone, then, so you'll find all the latest Black Friday deals just below and our top picks further down the page. We're also rounding up the best Amazon Black Friday deals as well.
Not in the UK? You'll find more Black Friday deals on these products in your region further down the page.
Best Black Friday deals: quick links
- Amazon: 53% off Echo Dot in the Black Friday sale
- AO: save up to £200 on LG 4K TVs
- Appliances Direct: save 54% on smart home gadgets
- Argos: half price toys and Chromebooks from £179
- ASOS: up to 50% off selected styles
- Boohoo: 30% off everything on the site
- Carphone Warehouse: iPhone 11 from £27.99 a month
- Chromebooks: from £199 at Amazon
- Currys: save up to £700 on 4k TVS
- Dell: Inspiron laptops from £299
- Disney+: subscription gift cards for £59.99
- eBay: up to 25% off Lego, save on Beats, Dyson, and more
- Ebuyer: up to £650 off desktop PCs
- Emma mattress: get 35% off everything in the Black Friday sale
- Headphones: cheap headphones from £1.49 at Currys
- John Lewis: up to £2,000 off smart TVs in the Black Friday sale
- Laptops Direct: free portable monitor with selected Asus laptops
- Lovehoney: big savings on adults-only products
- Nectar mattress: £100 off + two free pillows worth £30
- New Look: 30% off all boots - today only
- Nike: up to 50% off shoes and sportswear
- Robot vacuums: 15% off at Amazon
- Simba mattress: save 35% when you spend £300
- Topshop: up to £20 off all jeans for a limited time
- Topman: buy one get one half price on a range of styles
- Very: £150 off Shark vacuums for Black Friday
- Wayfair: Big discounts on furniture, decor, bedding and more
The best Black Friday deals available now
New Amazon Echo Dot + 6 months Amazon Music free:
£49.99 £28.99 at Amazon
Save £21 - The new Amazon Echo Dot is taking its first price cut in Amazon's Black Friday deals. That means you can grab it for under £30 - not bad considering the smart speaker was only released last month and usually comes in at £50. What's more, you're also grabbing six months of Amazon Music for free with this deal.
View Deal
Tassimo Bosch coffee machine:
£79.99 £29.99 at Currys
Save £50 - A Black Friday favorite - cheap coffee machines from Currys are always a good shout, whether you're gifting or missing those morning commuter coffees. You'll find a £50 discount on this Bosch Tassimo pod coffee machine right now.
View Deal
iPhone 12: at Fonehouse | Three | £9.99 upfront | 100GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £45pm
Of all the hundreds and thousands of iPhone 12 deals out there, this one tops the lot. You only have to part ways with a tenner upfront to get the brand new iPhone and soooo much data. Or buy direct from Three for an extra £20.
View Deal
Bose SoundLink Over-Ear Headphones:
£199.95 £119.95 at Argos
Save £80 - If you're in the market for a set of great quality over-ear cans this Black Friday, you're in luck, with a huge £80 of this excellent Bose headset at Argos. Our reviewer found them lightweight and comfortable, and although they lack active noise cancellation, the design is effective at blocking out loud environments.
View Deal
Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music:
£249.99 £149.99 at Very
Save £100 - The Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music is an excellent smartwatch for anyone after a cheaper all-rounder with smartphone notifications, excellent fitness tracking, and features we'd usually see on more premium models like Garmin Pay and onboard music. Plus, you're getting it for a great price in Very's Black Friday deals.
View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Watch 42mm:
£259.99 £159 at Currys
Save £100 - This the lowest ever price for Samsung's smartwatch, which we recently described as "still one of the most refined smartwatches you can buy today". It combines an attractive design, user-friendly interface, and a four-day battery life.
View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch tablet - 32GB:
£199 £159 at Very
Save £40 - There's a £40 discount on the cheap Samsung Galaxy Tab A in Very's latest Black Friday deals. That means you can pick up the 32GB model for just £159 - within £10 of its lowest price ever.
View Deal
AirPods Pro:
£249 £199 at Very
Save £50 - Very has this £199 price tag on the AirPods Pro - now price-matching Laptops Direct with its listing of £199. That's a fantastic price drop on Apple's latest premium ANC earbuds, and one that will no doubt prove popular today, so we wouldn't wait too long to grab it.
View Deal
Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones:
£330 £219 at Amazon
Save £110 - This is close to the lowest price we've seen on the WH-1000XM3s, and with over £100 off the original RRP, Amazon is giving you the chance to pick up Sony's excellent, top-of-the-line wireless and noise-canceling cans for a fraction of the price.
View Deal
Asus C523 15.6-inch Chromebook:
£329 £279 at Currys
Save £50 - it's rare to find a cheap Chromebook that also offers a full 15.6-inch display, and it's even rarer to find one with a step up from the usual 32GB of storage we see in entry-level models. This Asus Chromebook, however, kits you out with 64GB of storage, an Intel N3350 processor, and the usual 4GB RAM for just £279.
View Deal
Philips 43PUS7505 43-inch 4K TV:
£349 £289 at Amazon
Save £60 - There's a £61 discount on this 43-inch Philips TV and considering you're getting Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio in here that's an incredible deal for £289. This is the 2020 model as well, so you're getting the P5 Perfect Picture Engine for crisp upscaling. That's not all though, you'll also find discounts on the 50-inch (now £319, was £400), the 58-inch (now £379, was £500), and the 70-inch (now £629, was £750).
View Deal
Dyson Cyclone V8 Absolute Extra:
£399 £299 at Currys
Save £100 - This step-up cordless vacuum cleaner offers wire-free cleaning with powerful suction, thanks to Dyson's cyclone technology. It lasts 40 minutes between charges, and just got a £100 discount.
View Deal
Nintendo Switch with Super Mario 3D All-Stars: £299 at Currys
Save £25 - Get three classic Mario 3D games, including the terrific Super Mario Galaxy, as well as Nintendo's mega-hot hybrid handheld/home console for just over £300 with this bundle in Curry's own Black Friday deals. This is the highest value bundle around right now, with an excellent game to boot.
View Deal
iRobot Roomba 971:
£499 £319 at Amazon
Save £179 - The powerful Roomba 917 is on sale at Amazon right now. That's an excellent price considering you're getting home mapping and intelligent personalised cleaning suggestions. We've previously seen this model drop down to £297, though £20 off the lowest price yet is still a good offer considering the features in here.
View Deal
Simba Hybrid mattress: from
£569 £369.85 at Simba
Save up to £340 - Simba's best-selling five-layer hybrid mattress mixes cushioning foam with supportive springs for an extremely comfortable night's sleep (we've tested one and loved it). It averages a full five stars from over 53,000 user reviews on the Simba site, and comes with a 200-night risk-free trial so you can try it safely in your own home. Right now, there's a huge 35% discount with this Black Friday deal.
View Deal
HP 14-cf2504sa, 14-inch, Intel Core i5, 256GB :
£549 £419 at Currys
Save £130 - This little laptop comes with a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 256GB storage and a battery life of up to 10 hours. The 4GB RAM is a bit low for our liking, but it's backed up by 16GB Intel Optane which helps make up for it.
View Deal
LG Nano 49-inch smart 4K UHD HDR LED TV:
£599 £479 at Currys
Save £120 - The Nano series from LG is about as advanced as LED TVs get without breaking into the hallowed halls of OLED and QLED displays. All of LG's latest bleeding-edge tech is here. The result? A TV that has a ton of great intuitive streaming software and smart assistant compatibility, plus, of course - a great picture.
View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 - 128GB:
£619 £499 at Amazon
Save £120 - The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is under £500 for the first time ever at Amazon right now. That means you're getting the 128GB tablet for a fantastic price in Amazon's Black Friday deals.
View Deal
Surface Pro 7 12.3-inch tablet:
£899 £659 at Amazon
Save £240 - This Surface Pro 7 is sitting with an incredible discount considering this is a step up from the entry level i3 model we usually see on sale. You're getting an i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD in here.
View Deal
iPad Pro 11-inch (256GB, 2020):
£869 £816.29 at Amazon
Save £52.71 - The most portable iPad Pro comes with Apple's stunning edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display, super-fast A12Z Bionic CPU and all the same specs as its larger 12.9-inch sibling. 256GB is more than enough for working and streaming, but there are Black Friday deals on all different versions at Amazon right now:
128GB:
£769 £739 | 256GB: £869 £816.29 | 512GB: £1,069 £990 | 1TB: £1,269 £1,179.20
View Deal
LG CX 55-inch OLED TV:
£1,599 £1,299 at Currys
Save £300 - This 55-inch LG CX OLED TV deal brings the price of a gorgeous premium display all the way down to £1,299. That's a £300 discount, which makes this 55-inch display far cheaper than the 48-inch model.
View Deal