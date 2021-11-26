Become an expert bartender with these boozy Black Friday deals

Some of the best Black Friday deals - at least for fans of the classier things in life - come from Amazon, and its huge range of spirits, liqueurs and other drinks that are reduced. You can see the whole list here.
Whether you like a post-dinner apertif or to entertain guests with your cocktail combinations, there's something here for everyone. In fact, it'd be too easy just to point out the best discounts and savings on popular brands.
So we're doing something different: this one goes out to budding mixologists or people who like a cocktail but don't know how to make them. As a trained mixologist, these are the drinks I'm pairing up to help you make your favorite cocktails, with bottles that are reduced.
(Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).
The best cocktail Black Friday deals
White Russian:
£43.25 £31.70 at Amazon (save £11.55)
A White Russian is made with five parts vodka, 2 parts coffee liqueur and 3 parts cream - milk works best in the UK though, where we don't sell half-and-half as readily.
The drink is a smooth milkshake-like combo that goes down so easily. This bundle saves you money on some fairly premium ingredients for this simple cocktail - all you need then is the milk.
Caffe Borghetti Italian Coffee Liqueur:
£21.75 £15.70 at Amazon (save £6.05)
Smirnoff Vodka:
£21.50 £16 at Amazon (save £5.50)
Greener Lagoon:
£72.98 £57.98 at Amazon (save £15)
I don't actually know what this cocktail is called, I've been making it so long - it's a twist on the Green Lagoon, but with the delicious Midori melon liqueur instead of Blue Curacao orange liqueur. Simply mix two shots of vodka, one shot of Midori, a splash of lime juice then fill to the brim with lemonade - with loads of ice, of course.
Midori Melon Liqueur:
£36.99 £29.99 at Amazon (save £7)
Ciroc Premium Vodka:
£35.99 £27.99 at Amazon (save £8)
Gin and Tonic with a twist: Various at Amazon
Gin and tonic is rightfully a classic drink - not a cocktail, as it only has two ingredients - but it's always worth varying something up if you love it. Case in point, Amazon has loads of flavored gins - we'd recommend checking one out if you want to spruce up your G&T.
Edinburgh Gin Rhubarb and Ginger:
£16.50 £10.99 at Amazon (save £5.51)
Beefeater Blackberry flavoured gin:
£19.49 £15.99 at Amazon (save £3.50)
J.J. Whitley Pink Cherry gin:
£18.99 £14 at Amazon (save £4.99)
Malfy Orange Italian Gin:
£29.99 £21.99 at Amazon
Hazelnut Dark and Stormy:
£57.16 £45.60 at Amazon (save £11.56)
Frangelico may be best used to give a coffee a nutty and boozy kick, but it's also a great way to spruce up a dark and stormy drink too (especially if you used spiced rum, though some prefer dark). To make this, muddle (or crush) some lime in a glass, then top it with a shot of Frangelico, three shots of ginger beer and some ice - then use a spoon to spread two shots of dark rum in a dark layer over the rest of the drink. There's a knack to layering drinks in this way but it gets easier with practice.
Kraken Black Spiced Rum:
£32.86 £24.30 at Amazon (save £8.56)
Frangelico Hazelnut Liqueur:
£15.99 £12.99 at Amazon (save £3)
Peanut Butter Old Fashioned:
£32.15 £25.96 at Amazon (save £8.19)
When I saw Peanut Butter Whiskey on offer, especially at this discount, I knew I had to think of a drink for it, and a classic Old Fashioned is probably best (though you're technically meant to use bourbon or rye whiskey). You make it by putting a cube of sugar in a glass and adding two dashes of bitters - mix it into a paste, add ice, then pour over the whiskey. The traditional drink uses a cherry and orange twist as the garnish.
Sheep Dog Peanut Butter Whiskey:
£22 £16 at Amazon (save £6)
Angostura Bitters:
£12.15 £9.96 at Amazon (save £2.19)
There are a few other drinks discounted that I thought I should point out - I couldn't fit them all into cocktails, but fans of the finer things should check them out. I've tried and mixed with them all, and can heartly recommend:
Dead Man's Fingers have loads of flavoured rums on various levels of discounts, including banana, cherry, coffee and lime. Check them out here.
Maker's Mark is one of the nicest bourbons I've tried, whether you want it for mixology or just to drink neat - it was £47, but now it's just £34, a saving of £13 or 28% - you can see the deal here.
Opihr is perhaps my favorite gin, and a few different variants of it are available at various discounts, which you can check out here. It's quite a spicy gin ocompared me others.
