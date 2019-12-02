B&O's chic BeoPlay Bluetooth speakers get huge discounts in Cyber Monday sales

Bang & Olufsen is well known for its high fidelity audio kit, and the brand's Bluetooth speakers are no exception. However, it's also known for relatively high prices.

That's why we're so excited about these fantastic Cyber Monday deals from Amazon, which bring the Bang & Olufsen BeoPlay P6 and BeoPlay A1 portable speakers down to their lowest prices ever, at £190 and £115 respectively. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Bang & Olufsen Bluetooth speaker prices in your region).

Today's best Bang & Olufsen Bluetooth speaker deals

Bang & Olusen Beoplay P6 Bluetooth speaker: £350 £190 at Amazon

This powerful Bluetooth speaker is designed to be fully portable, with a chic leather carrying strap and up to 16 hours of playtime from a single charge. It's now at its lowest price ever, with an outstanding £160 price cut.

Bang & Olusen Beoplay A1 Bluetooth speaker: £159 £115 at Amazon

Compact enough to take anywhere, the B&O Beoplay A1 portable Bluetooth speaker is perfect for providing the soundtrack to picnics and barbecues. It's tough and splash-resistant too, with a built-in microphone for calls – and it's now reduced by £44.

These portable speakers look just as good as they sound, with the kind of luxurious finishes that we've come to expect from Bang & Olufsen.

The Beoplay P6 is the more recent of the two Bluetooth speakers, and comes with Bang & Olufsen's OneTouch flex button, which allows you to play, pause and resume your music, answer calls, and even summon Siri or Google Assistant.

Despite its small size, a 36W Class D woofer and two 30W Class D full tone amplifiers allow the P6 to fill an entire room with sound.

The Beoplay A1 is a little older, having been released in 2016. It's not quite as room-shaking as the P6, but it does come with 24 hours of battery life, so you can keep the party going all day and all night.

Not in the UK? Check out the best Beoplay Bluetooth speaker prices in your region below: