Argos toy sale starts today, with deals on Nintendo, Fortnite and more

This year's Argos Black Friday deals are still a few weeks away, but you don't have to wait until November 27 to get an early start on your Christmas shopping because Argos has got the ball rolling early with a huge toy sale.

For a limited time, you can save up to 50% off scores of toys from big names including Nintendo, Fortnite and Minecraft.

Argos has launched a pre-Black Friday toy sale, with up to 50% off a huge selection of toys from names including Nintendo, Minecraft, LOL Surprise, Disney and many more. Many of these prices are unlikely to be beaten on Black Friday, so move fast to grab them while they last.

We're expecting to see some brilliant Black Friday Lego deals in a few weeks' time, but you can also pick up an early bargain at Argos with 20% off selected Lego Ninjago, Lego City and Lego Friends sets. There's also an extra 10% off all Lego when you enter the voucher code LEGO10 at the checkout.

