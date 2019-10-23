Argos slashes the price of Lego sets ahead of Black Friday

This year's Argos Black Friday deals are still a few weeks away, but you don't have to wait until then to snag a great bargain because Argos has knocked 10% off the price of hundreds of Lego sets for one week only.

Just add your chosen sets to your trolley, then enter the code LEGO10 at the checkout to receive your discount.

The Crazy Codes deal excludes video games, but can be used on top of other offers, resulting in some impressive savings. For example, the Lego City Space Rocket n Launch Control Playset is already discounted from £90 to £55, and applying the voucher code cuts the price down to just £49.50.

Save 10% on all Lego sets at Argos

There are hundreds of Lego sets to choose from, so this is a great opportunity to do some early Christmas shopping.

This deal ends at midnight on October 29, when it'll be replaced with a different offer as part of the ongoing Argos Crazy Codes promotion. The store is offering a discount on a different toy brand every week until Christmas Eve, and we'll keep you updated with the latest offers as they're announced.

There'll also be lots more great discounts on games, consoles and bundles throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and we'll be on hand to bring you all the best deals as soon as they appear.