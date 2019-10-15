Argos launches 10-week 'Crazy Codes' sale ahead of Black Friday

This year's Argos Black Friday deals haven't landed yet, but the store is getting a head start by launching its own 'Crazy Codes' deals event.

Every Wednesday, Argos will reveal a new voucher code, which you can enter at the checkout for a special discount on selected toys. The first code, which will become active on 16 October, will give you 25% off all Chad Valley toys, including those that are already discounted.

Add the products to your basket as normal, and when you select your payment method you will see a box where you can enter deal codes. Type in CHAD25 and the discount will be applied automatically.

The Crazy Codes deals will continue all the way through Black Friday and Cyber Monday until Christmas Eve, and although Argos hasn't given exact details yet, the fact that the Chad Valley code works on top of other deals suggests you might be able to combine it with any Black Friday toy deals when they arrive.

