Argos is offering 20% off all toys when you spend £20 – so why wait for Black Friday?

The Argos Black Friday sale is fast approaching, but you don't need to wait until then to grab a great deal because Argos is slashing the prices of its entire range of toys right now.

Until midnight on 12 November, you can save 20% on all toys, provided you spend at least £20 on them. It's a perfect opportunity to get a head start on your Christmas shopping. Just add at least £20 of toys to your shopping trolley, then enter the code TOYS20 at the checkout to claim your discount. You can also get the discount in-store.

Get 20% off all toys at Argos

Argos is slashing the price of toys in the third week of its Crazy Codes sale. Enter the code TOYS20 at the checkout to save 20% when you spend at least £20 on toys. Deal ends midnight November 12.

View Deal

This deal could result in some great savings. For example, it brings the price of the Lego Technic Bugatti Chiron Collector Model Car down from £270 to £216 – a saving of £54.

Like previous Crazy Codes deals, this discount can also be applied on top of existing offers, letting you save even more. The deal ends at midnight on November 12, so move quickly to make the most of it.