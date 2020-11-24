Argos Black Friday beauty deals: clean up with Waterpik, Philips and BaByliss

The Argos Black Friday sales have started strong, with up to £70 off health and beauty tech from brands including Philips, Waterpik, BaByliss and Remington. Whether you're looking for a hairdryer, a beard trimmer or a premium electric toothbrush, Argos has you covered.

You don't have to spend time hunting for the best offers, because we've rounded up all the best Argos Black Friday wellbeing deals right here. It's not all tech, either – there's also up to a third off fragrance, though stock is going fast.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for Philips Sonicare Black Friday deals near you.

Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7300: £149.99 £79.99 at Argos (save £70)

This smart Sonicare toothbrush uses pulses of water to clean deep between your teeth, and includes a carry case and two heads. John Lewis has matched this price for Black Friday, but if you buy from Argos you can start using it this evening thanks to same-day Click and Collect.

View Deal

Waterpik Cordless Plus Water Flosser: £44.99 £29.99 at Argos (save 1/3)

The white version of this Waterpik flosser has already sold out, but you can snap up the black one for the same price. It's a great way to clean between your teeth and below the gumline if you find regular floss awkward to use, with a high-pressure jet of water to reach areas your toothbrush misses. This Black Friday deal is the cheapest price for this Waterpik ever at Argos.



View Deal

BaBylissMEN Super Stubble XTP: £99.99 £59.99 at Argos (save £40)

This electric beard trimmer holds a charge for up to 14 days, and can be adjusted to lengths from 0.4-5mm. Its Japanese steel blades are suitable for wet and dry use, and can be cleaned easily under the tap. It's a bargain at Argos this Black Friday at a hair under £60;.

View Deal

BaByliss Super Power Pro hairdryer: £59.99 £29.99 at Argos (save £30)

This powerful but compact hairdryer is half price at Argos for Black Friday. It has a salon-grade motor that should see you through years of styling sessions, plus a 2.5m cord and removable filter for easy cleaning to avoid dust build-up and extend its life. A solid investment.

View Deal

Remington AIR3D hairdryer: £79.99 £39.99 at Argos (save £30)

This premium hairdryer has received a £30 haircut at Argos for Black Friday. It uses both ceramic and ionic technologies to reduce frizz, and includes a diffuser attachment, plus two concentrators. Two speed and three temperature settings help you fine-tune the drying for your hair's needs and texture.

View Deal

Remington Shine Therapy Pro hairdryer: £59.99 £34.99 at Argos (save £25)

Argos has knocked £25 off this premium hairdryer for Black Friday. It comes with a diffuser head for gently drying curls, plus a concentrator for smooth styles, and has two speed and four temperature settings. A great choice for fine or delicate hair.

View Deal

BaByliss Velvet Orchid hairdryer: £34.99 £17.49 at Argos (save £17.50)

It's under £20 for Black Friday, but this hairdryer doesn't skimp on features, with ionic and ceramic tech to eliminate frizz as you style, two speeds, three temperature settings, a 2.2m cord. and removable filter for easy cleaning. A real Black Friday bargain.

View Deal

BaByliss Curl Secret Simplicity: £49.99 £39.99 at Argos (save £10)

For anyone who finds curling wands a finger-burning nightmare, the BaByliss Curl Secret is a game-changer. Just place a section of hair into its barrel, wait a moment, and it will be curled to perfection with no pulling or excessive heat. At £40, it's a Black Friday bargain.

View Deal

Up to 1/3 off fragrance at Argos

Argos has cut the price of men's and women's fragrances for Black Friday, from brands including Gaultier, Calvin Klein, Hugo Boss and Marc Jacobs. These are selling out fast.

View Deal

If you live outside the UK, we've rounded up the best Philips Sonicare deals where you are.