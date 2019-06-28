Argentina vs Venezuela live stream: how to watch the Copa América 2019 quarter-final online from anywhere

Argentina have an impressive knockout-stage record at the Copa América to maintain, and they'll be wanting to put on a show on Brazil's most iconic stage, the Maracana. They'll certainly need to improve upon their stuttering performances in the tournament so far if they're to see off what looks like a well-drilled Venezuelan side. Keep reading to discover how to watch the quarter-final clash with an Argentina vs Venezuela live stream.

Live stream Argentina vs Venezuela - where and when Today's match takes place at the legendary 87,101-capacity Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. Kick-off is at 4pm BRT local time on Friday, meaning an 8pm BST start for viewers in the UK and a 4pm ART kick-off for fans in Argentina.

After battling performances against Peru and Brazil to secure goalless draws, Venezuela sealed their qualification as runners-up from a tough group by beating Bolivia 3-1 in impressive fashion. Rafael Dudamel’s men will be in a buoyant mood ahead of tonight's quarter-final clash and will rightly feel capable of upsetting the odds against an out-of-sorts La Albiceleste.

A team of Argentina's pedigree only making their way out of the group stage as runners-up will likely be seen as a shock, but Lionel Scaloni's side will have been happy to go through in second such their laboured showing in the opening fixtures. The weight of a nation's expectations looks to be resting heavy on Lionel Messi's shoulders, but Scaloni will need to get him playing to spark up what's been a lacklustre showing from one of the tournament favourites.

If you want to know where you'll be able to watch today's game and every single match of the Copa América - it's ESPN+ if you're in the US - we'll tell you exactly where you can catch them online with our Argentina vs Venezuela live stream guide.

How to watch the 2019 Copa América 2019 from outside your country

Our handy guide below gives you a full rundown of your viewing options for the 2019 Copa América across different countries - check out how to watch in the US (where ESPN+ will be streaming the tournament in its entirety), the UK, Canada and Australia.

As ever, the problems start when you try to watch your domestic coverage online while out of the country, where you'll find your stream is most likely geo-blocked.

Help is at hand however. Using a Virtual Private Network - or VPN - you'll be able to select a server in your home country and then watch as if you were sat back at home on your couch.

How to live stream Argentina vs Venezuela in the US

While ESPN has scooped the English language rights to this year's tournament, they won't be broadcasting matches live on TV. Instead the network is offering all 26 matches live online via its streaming service ESPN+. It costs $4.99 per month so pretty darn cheap - which includes access on laptop, desktop, mobile app and TV streamer apps such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. And there's no commitment either, you can discontinue the service at any time. Click the link to head to sign up to ESPN+ or learn more about the service Today's game kicks off at 12pm PT and 3pm ET. If you're outside the US but still want to watch the ESPN+ coverage of Argentina vs Venezuela, then there's the possibility of using a VPN to access it from abroad.

How to stream Argentina vs Venezuela live in the UK

While they may be channels that you've only ever flicked past on the EPG, the lesser-known Premier Sports network has won exclusive rights to show all of the action from Brazil live. You can subscribe for £9.99 per month for SD and HD coverage if you're on Sky or Virgin Media, or £99 per year if you like the sound of its rugby union, rugby league and motorsport offerings, too. Premier Sports also has its own dedicated app which lets you watch all this action on the go. It'll be a late start for those looking to watch tonight's game from the UK, with kick-off handily scheduled for 8pm prime time on Friday evening. And if you're out of the UK but have subscribed to Premier Sports, you can always use a VPN to relocate your IP to a UK location and watch the match as if you were back at home.

How to watch Argentina vs Venezuela: Canada live stream

TSN is the official English language broadcaster of the tournament for Canada with coverage of the later stage of the tournament now being shown TSN1. The network will also be offering live streaming to its subscribers via its TSN Go app. Don't get disheartened if you're away from Canada and want to catch the football. Instead, scroll this page upwards and check out how to use a VPN to live stream the free World Cup coverage from another location.

How to live stream Argentina vs Venezuela in Australia