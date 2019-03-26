Apple News Plus: magazine list, cost, and release date

Update: The Apple News Plus magazine list is below, and we found 271 newspapers and magazine in the new app, meaning you can expect more publications soon to meet that 'more than 300' promise.

Apple News Plus is bringing magazines into the fold, according to Apple CEO Tim Cook during today's Apple TV Plus keynote, giving you access to over 300 high-quality digital magazines and premium newspapers in the Apple News app.

It launched on Monday, March 25 in the US and Canada, and while Apple's fancy, curated RSS news reader will remain free, the digital magazines and newspapers will cost money – luckily just one flat fee for access to all of the premium content.

Launching with iOS 12.2, Apple News Plus builds on the success of Apple News, which is already the No. 1 news app in the world, according to Cook. He cited its unique features like hand-picked stories, saying "it's critical that it's trusted."

The new magazine portion of the app take cues from Texture service, a small digital magazine subscription service Apple bought last year. It was called 'the Netflix of Magazine' and that seems to be what Apple is doing here in the News Plus app.

The addition of magazines is one of many services Apple has announced today. It's also releasing an Apple Credit Card, Apple Arcade bundled game app service, and Apple TV Plus.

Apple News Plus magazine list

We downloaded iOS 12.2 and scoured the Apple News Plus magazine list twice (first by category and then by A-M and N-Z) to determine which magazines and newspapers were part of launch day. So far, we've found 271 titles. We've listed them below and weeded out duplicates in Apple's various categories – there are several similarities in food and health, for example, so we chose one for each. Some Canadian publications are repeated at the very end to give you an idea of region-focused mags.

Women/Men's Lifestyle

O, The Oprah Magazine

Real Simple

Martha Stewart Living

Cosmopolitan

Better Homes & Gardens

Good Housekeeping

Essence

Town & Country

Out

Chatelaine

In the Moment

Woman's World

Women's Day

Working Mother

Heed Magazine

First for Women

GQ

Esquire

Men's Health

Men's Journal

Maxim

Heed Magazine

Entertainment

Rolling Stone

People

People en Espanol

Entertainment Weekly

The Hollywood Reporter

Us Weekly

W Magazine

OK!

STAR

In Touch Weekly

Life & Style Weekly

Closer Weekly

ABC Soaps In Depth

CBS Soaps In Depth

Total Film

SFX

Metal Hammer

Classic Rock

Billboard

News & Politics/Business & Finance

Time

Newsweek

The New Yorker

New York Magazine

Vanity Fair

The Atlantic

Bloomberg Businessweek

National Review

Mother Jones

Reader's Digest

The Week

The New Republic

Fast Company

Fortune

Money

Inc. Magazine

Forbes

Entrepreneur

ADWEEK

Science & Tech

Wired

National Geographic

Popular Science

Scientific American

Popular Mechanics

Macworld

PCMag

PCWorld

BCC Sky at Night

CNET

Make:

History

ID Magazine

T3

All About Space

How it Works

MacLife

MacFormat

Linux Format

Travel & Regional

Travel + Leisure

Condé Nast Traveler

National Geographic Traveler

Texas Monthly

Southern Living

Alta Magazine

AirBnB Magazine

Midwest Living

Country Living

Reminisce

The Walrus

Toronto Life

Ottawa

Zoomer

Cowboys & Indians

Sunset

Afar

American History

Cruising World

All About History

Who Do You Think You Are

Sports

Sports Illustrated

ESPN

Runner's World

Runner's World Bicycle

Golf Digest

Golf

Bike Radar

Canadian Running

Canadian Cycling

Triathlon

Bike

Tennis

SKI

Surfer

Golf Tips

FourFourTwo

Sailing World

220 Triathlon

Outdoors

Outside

BBC Wildlife Magazine

Yachting

Field & Stream

Outdoor Photography

Outdoor Life

Backpacker Magazine

Boating

Marlin

Deer & Deer Hunting

Salt Water Sportsman

Cruising World

Sailing World

Sport Fishing

Mountain Biking UK

Gripped

Cars

Car and Driver

Road & Trucks

Racer Magazine

Hot Rod

Motortrend

Automobile

TruckTrend

Motorcyclist

Cycle World

Road Track

Health

Prevention

Health.com

Shape

Men's Health

Women's Health

Oxygen

Yoga Journal

Natural Danny Seo

Diabetic Living

Diabetes Self Management

Style & Beauty

Vogue

Elle

InStyle

Bazaar

Marie Claire

Allure

W Magazine

Brides

Weddingbells

Fashion

Ebony

Hobbies

Flying

Wood

Popular Woodworking

Edge

Xbox 360 Magazine

PlayStation Magazine

Outdoor Photography

Sound & Vision

Stereophile

Sky & Telescope

Family Tree

Web Designer

Total Guitar

Retro Gamer

PhotoPlus

PC Gamer

Net Magazine

N-Photo

Guitarist

ImagineFX

Guitar World

Guitar Player

Future Music

Digital Camera World

Digital Photographer

3D World

3D Artist

Computer Arts

Computer Music

Kids & Parents

Parents

Family Circle

Parents Latina

Today's Parent

Sports Illustrated for Kids

National Geographic Kids

National Geographic Little Kids

Cricket Magazine

Working Mother

Girls' Life

Boys' Life

J-14

Girls' World

Animal Tales

Faces Magazine

Ask Magazine

Cobblestone Magazine

Babybug Magazine

Click Magazine

Ladybug Magazine

Muse Magazine

Spider Magazine

Food

Bon Appétit

Food & Wine

Eating Well

Food Network Magazine

Rachael Ray Everyday

Allrecipes

The Pioneer Woman Magazine

Taste of Home

Saveur

Clean Eating

Wine Enthusiast

Gluten-Free Living

Chatelaine

Home & Garden

Architectural Digest

Real Simple

Martha Stewart Living

This Old House

Elle Decor

Garden & Gun

House Beautiful

HGTV Magazine

Veranda

Traditional Home

The Family Handyman

Luxe Interiors + Design

Country Gardens

Do-It-Yourself Magazine

Birds and Blooms

Successful Farming

Consumer Reports

Cottage Life

House & Home

The Magnolia Journal

Domino

BBC Countryfile Magazine

BBC Gardeners' World Magazine

Period Living

Real Homes

Gardens Illustrated

Home & Antiques

Dwell

Select newspapers

The Los Angeles Times

The Wall Street Journal

The Star (Canadian newspaper)

Premium Digital Subscriptions

The Skimm

The Highlight by Vox

Vulture

Grub Street

The Cut

TechCrunch

Canadian newspaper and magazines

Star

Our Canada

5-15 (5 ingredients in 15 minutes)

Sélection

Gripped

Cottage Life

Triathlon

Running

Best Health

The Walrus

Hello

Fashion

Zoomer

Ricardo

L'actualité

Véro

Toronto Life

Best Health

Canadian Cycling

Moi Parent

Mieux Etre

Today's Parent

Reader's Digest Canada

Maclean's

Hockey News

Je Cuisine

Publications like National Geographic were demoed to have Live Covers, or animated photos of what's usually on magazine covers. It's a preview of the interactive nature of the platform. There's potential here for a lot of fun, moving magazine parts.

The National Geographic cover was followed by a table of contents (clicking on article titles whisked you to a specific page), and then to photo-filled articles. It's filled with text and infographics, and looks rather smooth when scrolling through the pages.

Apple News Plus cost and how it works

Apple News Plus is about personalization, yet your privacy will remain intact – meaning advertisers can't track you. That was the first perk Apple touted (and it's championing privacy more and more in its product announcements). The all-you-can-read aspect was the next highlight. You're not going to have to pay for the 300 magazines individually.

"I love the feeling of being at the newsstand," said Cook at Apple's keynote, noting that you're usually only able to buy one or two publications. Apple News Plus changes up the usual limitation with an all-read-you-read plan.

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

The basic version of the news app will remain free, however, there'll be a News Plus tab that consists of magazine like Rolling Stone, Popular Science, Vogue and Outside. Like the old Apple News app, Apple News Plus magazines will be curated for human editors and then personalized to you from your device.

New issues and featured articles will help you break out news content you'll want to read. Think of it as the hit single of a record. It'll let you bypass cover stories to find articles deep inside a magazine that are of interest to you.

Premium digital subscriptions like Los Angeles Times, The Wall Street Journal, Wired and National Geographic are included in Apple News Plus, and this means there's a fee of $9.99 a month. Yes, you'll have to pay for written content (and actually support journalism), but all of the subscriptions would cost you over $8,000 a year.

The value of Apple News Plus went up when Cook mentioned that, at no extra charge, it's available to an entire family through Family Sharing. Each person in your family gets full access to the entire catalogue on their devices and has their own personalization preferences. In this way, Apple News Plus takes cues from Apple Music. It's also free for the first month.

Apple News Plus is now available with the iOS 12.2 update, since it launched on March 25. So far, though, it's limited to the US and Canada (in English and French), with 30 Canadian magazines and newspapers (we've named 27 of the 30 so far). Next up will be Australia and the UK later in 2019.

Apple promises this will be the best mobile magazine experience ever. With the prevalence of 'fake news' and bots, that's a tall, but nobile order.