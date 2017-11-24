Apple is giving away up to £120 Gift Cards with purchases – today only

This Black Friday, it’s not all about discounts. Sometimes, it’s about bundles, and sometimes it’s about the perks that come with purchases. Apple has unveiled a promotion that definitely sits in that latter camp.

For today only, you can get an Apple Gift Card worth up to £120 with select purchases, so you can get a nice gift (possibly for yourself) when buying an iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple Watch.

The promotion is definitely stronger in some areas than others, with the Apple Watch being on the lower end of the spectrum. You’ll get a £20 Gift Card, and only with purchases of the Series one Apple Watch.

Not all old stock

If you’re looking to pick up an iPhone, you’ll also see (pretty unsurprisingly) that the iPhone 8 and iPhone X aren’t included. You’ll get a £40 Gift Card with the iPhone 7 and 6s, and a £20 Gift Card with the iPhone SE.

But this promotion definitely isn’t Apple getting rid of old stock, the MacBook, MacBook Pro, and iMacs included in the promotion are all the new versions. There are also MacBook Airs included, and with the Macs is where that really tasty £120 Gift Card comes in too.

There's also a pretty attractive £80 Gift Card up for grabs with purchases of iPad Pro, iPad, and iPad Mini 4.

All of the promotions are available on the Apple Store, and are valid for one day only, so move quick.