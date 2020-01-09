Apex Legends update brings 7 limited-time modes – and may reintroduce your favorite

Apex Legends' latest free update introduces the Grand Soirée arcade event which features seven rotating limited-time modes and some fancy formal skins.

Running from January 14 to January 28, the Grand Soirée event lets players partake in new modes every two days, from returning favorites like 'Armed and Dangerous' to brand new additions like Dummie’s Big Day. Alongside these rotating modes, players will also get the chance to earn (or buy) a bunch of Art Deco inspired cosmetics and outfits.

Check out the Grand Soirée arcade event trailer below:

Apex Legends Grand Soirée modes

Below, we've listed the modes available during the event. Remember, each mode rotates every two days, and each limited-time mode will have three new challenges worth a total of 1,000 points.

January 14 – Gold Rush Duos

January 16 – Live.Die.Live

January 18 – Third Person Mode

January 20 – Always Be Closing

January 22 – Armed and Dangerous on World’s Edge

January 24 – Kings Canyon After Dark

January 26 – Dummie's Big Day

Apex Legends' Grand Soirée arcade event is a free update and kicks off on January 14 for PS4, PC and Xbox One.