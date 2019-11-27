Amazon's ace Samsung Galaxy S10e deal features all-time low price and free speaker

If you’ve been looking for a great Black Friday phone deal, look no further, because an Amazon Black Friday deal just slashed the price of an already-decent phone to its all-time low, and threw in a speaker for good measure.

The phone in question is the Samsung Galaxy S10e, an ‘affordable’ variant of the Galaxy S10 from early 2019. And it packs much of the top-end smarts of its more pricey siblings like a great camera for the price, a fantastic display, and long-lasting battery life. The great one-hand size is just an extra treat. And we've never seen it cheaper...Amazon has it for a ridiculously affordable £499!

The extra speaker is a Harman-Kardon Onyx, which has great audio quality, especially at the bass end of your music. The two great pieces of kit together represent a great bargain, especially at a sub-£500 price.

While there is no doubt that this is a spectacular offer, especially with the free speaker, one retailer has gone even bigger. With Argos you can get the S10e for an incredible £334.50! However, to get that price you will have to commit to the all yellow version of the handset.

Not in the UK or want to check out what else is available? Here are the best Samsung Galaxy S10e prices in your area.

TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.