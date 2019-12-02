Amazon has a massive Nespresso coffee machine saving for Cyber Monday

Remember when coffee was just coffee? Couple of spoonfuls from a jar, bit of milk and sugar and you were done. Now take those rose-tinted spectacles off... awful, wasn't it? To save you from coffee hell, Nespresso and Sage have teamed up to produce the Creatista Plus coffee machine. And Amazon is helping out by taking £200 off the RRP as one of its Cyber Monday deals.

It's one of Amazon's most eye-catching Lightning Deals today (and god knows there are a LOT of Amazon Cyber Monday deals out there). A massive 45% saving bringing the price down to a much more affordable £249. So if you're kitting out your kitchen and want a premium-branded coffee machine (and in a very tasteful brished steel finish, too) then this is just the deal for you.

So what does the Nespresso Creatista Plus by Sage actually do? Let's give you some of the highlights:

Heats up in 3 seconds

Makes Espresso, Cappuccino, Latte Macchiato and more

3 coffee volume settings

8 milk texture/froth settings

11 milk temperature settings

Easy cleaning

480ml stainless steel milk jug, pop out cup support, removable drip grid and removable drip tray all included

Get this coffee machine deal for Cyber Monday 2019

Nespresso Creatista Plus by Sage at Amazon | £449.95 £249

You can get a fancy Nespresso coffee machine with a whopping £200 off thanks to Cyber Monday. It's a pod-based machine that lets you choose what kind of coffee you have – with or without milk, how hot it is etc, for the coffee connoisseur in you.

View Deal

Just remember, Amazon calls these 'Lightning Deals' for a reason. They tend to fly out, so we suggest that you don't hang around. And once they're gone...they're gone!.

