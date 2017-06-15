Amazon Dash Wand is a handy way to use Alexa, no Echo required

Alexa may be famous for powering Amazon Echo smart speakers, but the digital assistant is no stranger to other devices.

In fact, the next doodad to get the Alexa treatment is the Amazon Dash Wand, which is making a comeback since its 2014 debut alongside a special promotion for Amazon Prime subscribers that essentially makes it a no-brainer.

Using an attached bar code scanner, the wireless Wand instantly adds items to your Amazon shopping cart, making restocking the pantry as simple as zapping a used package before throwing it out.

(Image credit: Amazon)

The Dash Wand can also support Alexa voice commands for additional useful functions like home automation, looking up recipes, measurement conversions, and ordering last minute items.

What Alexa can't do on the Dash Wand, it seems, is play your music, video, or apps — something to consider.

The Amazon Dash Wand is available in the US for an even $20 for Amazon Prime members, who can save even more thanks to an ongoing $20 credit promotion and free 90-day trial of its AmazonFresh grocery delivery service simply for registering a new device.

Considering the promotion makes the Amazon Dash Wand practically gratis, now may be the time to try out grocery shopping online, especially if you'd rather not drop the $179 (£150, around AU$230) on an Amazon Echo for a little help around the kitchen.