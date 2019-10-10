Amazon cuts the price of this 4K Philips Ambilight TV in half for today only

If you're on the lookout for a Philips Ambilight TV, your prayers may just have been answered. The Philips 7304 Performance Series – nicknamed "The One" – has got a stunning half price discount that is running for today (October 10) only.

Despite Black Friday UK and Cyber Monday still being a few weeks away, this discount is already shaping up to be one of the best Black Friday TV deals we'll see.

Should you buy a Philips Ambilight TV? Here's what you need to know

Philips Ambilight TVs offer something a bit different from the competition, with the ability to project colors and shades onto the wall around your television, upping the ambience and adding a light show beyond what you can see onscreen.

The 7304's original RRP of £1,150 has been slashed to only £509, making for a huge £641 saving while the deal still lasts.

With Philips' P5 Picture Perfect Engine, support for HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos audio, and a 4K UHD panel, the 7304 will tick a lot of boxes for those after a new television. You'll have to make do with The One's 20W speaker system, though, which probably won't draw out too much of the Atmos format's sound quality.

Missed the boat on this one? If you got to this deal too late, check out a number of Philips TV deals below that are running until midnight on October 14.

Other Philips TV deals

