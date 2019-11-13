A Black Friday sale just brought Samsung Galaxy Note 10 deals way down in price

Black Friday might still be a good couple of weeks away but the market-leading deals are already beginning to drop. And, for anyone who's been looking to get their hands on a flagship phone without the heavy prices they drag, we have just the offer for you.

Going early with its Black Friday phone deals, retailer Fonehouse has managed to seize the position of having the best Samsung Galaxy Note 10 deals around, with two offers really standing out.

Both offer a massive 75GB of data, the benefits of being on EE - the UK's fastest 4G network and one cuts all upfront bills while the other shoots for an impressively low monthly price. Whichever way you would rather pay for it, these are our two top picks for this handset right now.

There is the obvious concern that Black Friday is almost here and someone could swoop in on the day with a delightfully low price on the Note 10, but Fonehouse seems to be one step ahead.

Offering a price guarantee against a select list of retailers, it will refund the difference if a better offer comes up from select retailers during this sales period - you can find out more below.

These two ace Samsung Galaxy Note 10 deals:

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 at Fonehouse | EE | FREE upfront | 75GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £46pm

With absolutely nothing to pay upfront, this looks like the better of the two options. It's the cheapest free upfront we've seen yet and somehow offers up 75GB of data on the EE network - a sign that Black Friday is almost here!

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 at Fonehouse | EE | £149 upfront | 75GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £36pm

The data is the same, the network you're on is the same and it still has that Black Friday price guarantee, so why go for this offer instead? Well, the monthly costs. At £36 a month, this is a surprisingly cheap offer on this phone and maybe one of the cheapest we've seen since it launched - especially with all of that data!

Why go for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10?

Under the hood of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, you will find 8GB Ram and a 3500mAh battery, making this a pretty powerful device. And the 'S' pen - a tool for productivity through your phone - is back, too and smarter than ever.

On the outside you'll notice a triple camera set-up. That gives you access to not just a wide-angle camera and optical zoom but also 4K video, optical image stabilisation and 'bokeh' video abilites.

You can read our full Samsung Galaxy Note 10 review for more information

How does the Black Friday price guarantee work?

Picture the scene - you bought one of the above offers or one of the other Black Friday deals from Fonehouse and then, over Black Friday you see something better - disheartening right?

Well, there's no need to worry. Fonehouse will just go and refund you the difference if you find an offer with a better price. Of course, this rule doesn't apply to all retailers but Fonehouse has offered a select list. If any of the below can top the offer you originally bought, the difference will be refunded:

- Mobile Phones Direct

- Carphone Warehouse

- Vodafone

- EE Mobile

- Three Mobile

This price guarantee is something new this Black Friday and is helping Fonehouse really stand above the competition.