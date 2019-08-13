100GB of data and affordable pricing - good luck beating this iPhone XS deal

Who said a big data iPhone deal has to cost you a small bank loan and remortgaging your family home - we've tracked down an iPhone XS contract offering a crazy amount of data at an affordable price tag.

Okay, we said affordable but that needs clarification - affordable for an iPhone XS. Coming in at £52 a month, this falls on the pricier side of phone contracts. But when it comes to iPhone XS deals, this is actually one of the cheapest offers we've seen.

And, as if affordable pricing wasn't enough, this offer from Three then also throws in a massive 100GB of data each month for all of your streaming, social media and general internet needs. That's on top of the network's usual Advanced Plan perks like roaming in 71 destinations worldwide and access to Three's Wuntu app for weekly offers and the odd free coffee.

We've listed this stellar iPhone XS deal down below so you can see it in full for yourself. Or, if it doesn't quite match what you need from a phone, consult our mobile phone deals guide for everything else.

This big data iPhone XS deal in full:

iPhone XS | Three | £49 upfront | Unlimited minutes and texts | 100GB data | £52pm

For those looking for a brand new iPhone XS deal, look no further. Not only is this one of the cheapest deals we've seen on this device, but it also throws in a huge 100GB of data. At £52 a month and £49 upfront, this is a pretty affordable option...when it comes to the world of iPhone XS deals at least.

So what's so good about the iPhone XS?

There is a good reason for the iPhone XS's lofty price. Extremely powerful and full of features, it's clearly one of the best phones on the market right now, even with competition from the far newer Galaxy S10 deals and Huawei P30 Pro deals.

Across the device, everything feels premium. Apple's near infinity OLED display with smart HDR looks stunning and its 2658mAh battery is a vast improvement on previous options. Although it hasn't been hugely improved on from the previous model it's about as high-end a phone as you can get right now and especially for this price.

Read our full iPhone XS review.