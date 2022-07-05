Women's EURO 2022 live stream: how to watch every football match online from anywhere

The Women's Euros has never looked quite this good before. With women's football probably in the best place it's ever been, EURO 2022 promises to be considerably bigger and substantially better than any of the previous 12 editions. Spain, France, Sweden and, of course, hosts England and reigning champions the Netherlands all fancy their chances of holding that swirling silver trophy aloft come the end of the month, and you can read on to find out how to watch a Women's Euro 2022 live stream from anywhere - including ways to watch every game for FREE.
Dates: Wednesday, July 6 - Sunday, July 31
Host country: England
Reigning champions: Netherlands
FREE live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) (UK)
Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)
Global live streams: ESPN via Sling TV discount or ESPN Plus (US) | Optus Sport (AU)
The game is unrecognizable from what it was the last time the Women's Euros was hosted in England, back in 2005, with genuine household names to be found in all 16 teams participating in this month's event.
Will this finally be Spain's year? La Roja have never won a major honor, but they enter the Euros on a 23-game unbeaten streak and possess the finest first XI in the tournament, led by Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas and a who's who of Barcelona stars who rank amongst the finest players on the continent.
It's a huge opportunity for England too. Sarina Wiegman, who led Dutch to glory five years ago, has the tournament's deepest squad at her disposal, with Lucy Bronze and Lauren Hemp the jewels in the crown.
If Vivianne Miedema is fit, the Oranje will be right up there too, while Kosovare Asllani always does the business for Sweden, and the return of Ada Hegerberg to the international stage makes Norway a force to be reckoned with. Follow our guide to get a Women's EURO 2022 live stream from all over the world.
How to watch Women's EURO 2022: live stream every game for FREE
Football fans can watch every game of the Women's EURO 2022 for FREE (opens in new tab), with the entire tournament being shown on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.
BBC iPlayer is free to watch with a valid TV licence, and works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.
Away from the UK right now? No worries:
Use ExpressVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad (opens in new tab).
Watch a Women's EURO 2022 live stream from outside your country
We've set out below the ways you can live stream the Women's Euros action in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for work or pleasure, you probably won't be able to tune in like you normally would at home.
That's the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world. A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping.
Use a VPN to live stream Women's EURO 2022 from anywhere
How to use a VPN to watch Women's EURO 2022
Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...
1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN
2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for BBC iPlayer.
3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) for UK citizens abroad.
How to watch Women's EURO 2022: live stream football in Australia
Optus Sport is the place to watch every single Women's EURO 2022 fixture live in Australia.
You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV.
Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store.
If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.
How to watch Women's EURO 2022: live stream soccer in the US without cable
US coverage of the Women's EURO 2022 is a bit of a minefield, but the important thing to note is that every game is being shown by ESPN, across both its streaming service ESPN Plus (opens in new tab) and its suite of TV channels.
Stream Women's EURO 2022 live without cable
If you don't have cable, fear not. ESPN Plus+ monthly plans cost just $6.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $69.99 a year.
As an exclusively online service, ESPN Plus is available to stream via, iPhone, iPad, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Oculus Go and Samsung connected TVs. As well as, of course, via a web browser on your computer.
Alternatively, Sling TV (opens in new tab) is a complete cable replacement service that includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3 in its Orange plan. It normally costs $35 per month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month half-price (opens in new tab).
Can I watch Women's EURO 2022 soccer in Canada?
Unfortunately for soccer fans based in the Great White North, there's no official broadcaster for the Women's EURO 2022 in Canada.
If you're still keen to try out your luck, the only alternative is to use one of the best VPN service providers to tap into coverage from elsewhere, as described above.
The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the same country as the service.
Women's EURO 2022 groups
The top two teams from each group qualify for the knockout stages of EURO 2022 beginning with the quarter-finals.
Group A
- England
- Austria
- Norway
- Northern Ireland
Group B
- Germany
- Denmark
- Spain
- Finland
Group C
- Netherlands
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Portugal
Group D
- France
- Italy
- Belgium
- Iceland
Women's EURO 2022 fixtures
The group fixtures for EURO 2022 are as follows. All times are local (BST).
- July 6: England vs Austria, 8pm
- July 7: Norway vs Northern Ireland, 8pm
- July 8: Spain vs Finland, 5pm
- July 8: Germany vs Denmark, 8pm
- July 9: Portugal vs Switzerland, 5pm
- July 9: Netherlands vs Sweden, 8pm
- July 10: Belgium vs Iceland, 5pm
- July 10: France vs Italy, 8pm
- July 11: Austria vs Northern Ireland, 5pm
- July 11: England vs Norway, 8pm
- July 12: Denmark vs Finland, 5pm
- July 12: Germany vs Spain, 8pm
- July 13: Sweden vs Switzerland, 5pm
- July 13: Netherlands vs Portugal, 8pm
- July 14: Italy vs Iceland, 5pm
- July 14: France vs Belgium, 8pm
- July 15: Northern Ireland vs England, 8pm
- July 15: Austria vs Norway, 8pm
- July 16: Finland vs Germany, 8pm
- July 16: Denmark vs Spain, 8pm
- July 17: Switzerland vs Netherlands, 5pm
- July 17: Sweden vs Portugal, 5pm
- July 18: Iceland vs France, 8pm
- July 18: Italy vs Belgium, 8pm