Android 6.0 Marshmallow tips and tricks

Android 6.0 Marshmallow can give your battery a new lease of life thanks to a range of new battery saving features that makes the software use your battery in smarter ways, making it last longer between charges.

Apps that you hardly ever use will go into App Standby mode, which means they won't guzzle your battery in the background – leaving you more time to use your favourite apps.

Meanwhile the new Doze feature automatically puts your device into a sleep state when it detects that you haven't picked it up in a while, saving the battery without you even having to think about it.