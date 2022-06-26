New South Wales vs Queensland live stream: how to watch the State of Origin Game 2 online from anywhere

It’s a must-win match for the NSW Blues in State of Origin Game 2 tonight. New South Wales suffered a devastating loss at the hands of a resurgent Queensland side a fortnight ago. Game 2 in the 2022 State of Origin series takes place tonight at 7:50pm AEST in Perth, Australia. Here’s how you can watch a New South Wales vs Queensland live stream wherever you are in the world.
Date: Sunday, June 26
Kick-off: 7.10pm AEST / 10.50am BST / 5.50am ET / 2.50am PT
Venue: Optus Stadium, Perth
Free stream: 9Now (opens in new tab) (Aus)
Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)
Following the 16-10 loss in Game 1, NSW coach Brad Fittler has made some big changes to the Blues. Notably, Damien Cook has been moved to the bench, with Api Koroisau of the Penrith Panthers replacing him as starting hooker. Jake Trbojevic will also be joining the starting squad tonight after missing selection for Game 1.
The NSW squad only lost by a converted try in Game 1, but it appears the combination of Billy Slater as Queensland coach, alongside Cameron Smith and Johnathan Thurston as assistant coaches, has revived the Maroons.
That’s to say nothing of Queensland’s five-eighth Cameron Munster, who’s heroics saw him as a key player in the Maroons’ victory in Game 1. Queensland dominated the ruck with sheer speed and determination in the series opener, and if NSW doesn’t have an answer to this style of play tonight, it’s in for another defeat. Want to see how it unfolds? Here’s how to watch a New South Wales vs Queensland live stream and catch the State of Origin Game 2 no matter where you are.
Watch a NSW vs QLD live stream for FREE
Channel 9 has the broadcast rights to the State of Origin in Australia, so all three games will be shown live and free on Channel 9.
You can watch Game 2 tonight, Sunday, June 26 at 7:50pm AEST. You can also live stream the game from Channel 9’s streaming platform, 9Now (opens in new tab). 9Now is 100% free to watch – you simply need to make a Nine account to watch. Away from Oz?
Use a VPN to watch NSW vs QLD free from abroad. (opens in new tab)
The State of Origin games will also be aired on a delayed broadcast on Fox Sports and streaming service Kayo (opens in new tab) after the game is over.
How to watch State of the Origin from anywhere
If you’re an Aussie that wants to catch that free Channel 9 coverage but you’re currently abroad, you’ll discover that the access is geo-blocked. It’s annoying, but not impossible to get past, as you could try using a VPN to set the IP address of your laptop, phone or streaming device back to one in Australia and watch as if you were in the country.
Use a VPN to stream the State of Origin from anywhere
ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)
There are hundreds of VPNs available, but our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). It's quick to connect to, easy to use, and highly secure. Plus, it’s compatible with a wide range of devices: Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, the Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android software, among many more.
What makes ExpressVPN particularly enticing is its flexible 30-day money back guarantee. Better yet, if you sign up for an annual plan you'll get a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE (opens in new tab) – a brilliant offer TV addicts won’t want to miss.
- Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)
Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...
1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN
2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location (a server in the Australia in this case)
3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to 9Now and start watching the rugby as if you were back at home.
How to watch State of the Origin: live stream in New Zealand
Live State of the Origin rugby coverage in New Zealand comes courtesy of Sky Sport (opens in new tab), which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages.
Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform - where a pass costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month.
Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route (opens in new tab) outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.
How to watch State of the Origin rugby in the UK
In the UK, State of the Origin rugby games are being shown Sky TV. That means that rugby league fans will want to look at Sky Sports (opens in new tab) to watch the games.
Sky subscribers get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles.
For those without Sky, a better option may be to pick up a Now Sports Membership, which includes all 11 channels but on a more flexible basis.
Outside the UK? To access your preferred streaming service from abroad, you'll need to download a good VPN (opens in new tab), as detailed below.
Watch the State of Origin series in the rest of the world
If you live outside of Australia, New Zealand, the Pacific Islands or anywhere else where the TV rights have not been picked up, you can still watch the State of Origin online with the Watch NRL (opens in new tab) streaming service.
Watch NRL requires a subscription and has three different plans to choose from:
Weekly: US$17 / £13 / €17 / AU$20
Monthly: US$33 / £25 / €33 / AU$39
Annual: US$165 / £130 / €155 / AU$199