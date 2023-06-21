State of Origin Game 2 live stream: how to watch NSW vs Queensland from anywhere

State of Origin Game 2 gets underway tonight, with kick off scheduled for 8.05pm AEST. It’s a must-win match for the NSW Blues, who suffered a shocking defeat during the series opener last month. Game 2 is in Maroons territory at Suncorp Stadium, Queensland – here’s where to watch a State of Origin live stream from wherever you are.

NSW vs Qld live stream Date: Wednesday, June 21 Kick-off: 8.05pm AEST / 11.05am BST / 6.05am ET / 3.05am PT Venue: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia Free stream: 9Now (Aus) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

The NSW Blues have a tough road ahead of them following their shocking 26-18 loss to the Maroons in Game 1. Star player Latrell Mitchell has again been ruled out of the NSW squad due to a calf injury, which also kept him out of the series opener.

Meanwhile, Blues halfback Nathan Cleary won’t be returning for Game 2 due to a hamstring tear, and Apisai Koroisau has been sidelined after breaking his jaw in a club match. The list of injuries has seen Blues coach Brad Fittler call in Mitchell Moses to replace Cleary, while Stephen Crichton will return to the centres in Game 2 to fill in for Mitchell.

Adding to the pressure for NSW has been the criticism squarely aimed at captain James Tedesco after his performance during Game 1 in Adelaide. The circumstances are far from ideal in order to face a ferocious Queensland-loving crowd at Suncorp tonight, against a Maroons side that's a heavy favorite to win the series.

But as we’ve come to know, anything can happen in Origin. Ready to watch State of Origin Game 2? Here’s how to watch NSW vs Queensland live no matter where you are.

Watch a State of Origin live stream for FREE

Channel 9 has the broadcast rights to the State of Origin in Australia, and all three games will be shown live and free on Channel 9. You can watch Game 2 tonight, Wednesday, June 21 from 8.05pm AEST. You can also live stream the State of Origin from Channel 9’s streaming platform, 9Now completely free. You only need a 9Now account to start watching. Away from Australia?

Use a VPN to watch NSW vs QLD free from abroad. The State of Origin will also be aired in Australia on a delayed broadcast on Fox Sports and streaming service Kayo after the game has finished. Kayo is ad-free, and you can get a subscription from AU$25 a month.

How to watch State of Origin from anywhere

If you’re an Aussie that’s keen to catch Channel 9’s free coverage of the State of Origin, but you’re currently overseas, you’ll find that your access has been geo-blocked. That’s when broadcasters or streaming services prevent you from watching your usual content while you’re travelling abroad.

If you fall into this camp, you could try using one of the best VPN services to set the IP address of your laptop, phone or streaming device back to one in Australia and watch as if you were in the country.

Use a VPN to stream the State of Origin from anywhere:

Using a VPN isn’t complicated; simply:

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location (a server in Australia in this case)

3. Go to the broadcaster’s stream – head to 9Now and start watching the State of Origin as if you were back at home.

How to watch State of Origin: live stream in New Zealand

In New Zealand, live coverage of State of Origin comes courtesy of Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch online using New Zealand’s Sky Go service, or live stream it using the Sky Sport Now streaming service. A Sky Sport Now pass costs NZ$19.99 per week or NZ$44.99 per month. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

How to watch State of Origin: live stream in the UK

In the UK, State of Origin rugby games are being shown on Sky TV. That means that rugby league fans will want to look at Sky Sports to watch the games. Sky subscribers get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without Sky, a better option may be to pick up a Now Sports Membership, which includes all 11 channels but on a more flexible basis. Outside the UK? To access your preferred streaming service from abroad, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed below.

Watch the State of Origin series in the rest of the world

If you live outside of Australia, New Zealand, the Pacific Islands or anywhere else where the TV rights have not been picked up, you can still watch the State of Origin online with the Watch NRL streaming service.

Watch NRL requires a subscription and has three different plans to choose from:

Weekly: US$17 / £13 / €17 / AU$20

Monthly: US$33 / £25 / €33 / AU$39

Annual: US$165 / £130 / €155 / AU$199.