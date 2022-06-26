How to watch Sunday at Glastonbury 2022: live stream the final day of the festival online from anywhere

There's a certain sweet sadness to Sunday at the Glastonbury Festival. One last day before everyone goes back to reality for another year. Fortunately, the lineup this year will beat out those blues with a finale that's high on class and heavy on hits. Hip-hop superstar Kendrick Lamar and synth legends Pet Shop Boys are set to raise the roof and then close the curtain on this year's festivities with queen of Motown Diana Ross and jazz icon Herbie Hancock reminding us that legends never die. Don't miss it. Here's how to watch Sunday at Glastonbury 2022.
Date: Sunday, June 26 (schedule below)
Venue: Worthy Farm, Pilton, Somerset
FREE live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) (UK)
The first thing to say is beware of the BBC's Glastonbury TV schedule, as it's very difficult to tell which performances are being covered live and which aren't.
For instance, Diana Ross is due to take the Pyramid Stage at 4pm BST today, but the BBC’s TV coverage of her performance is scheduled to begin more than two hours later, at 6.45pm. It looks like the performances of Kendrick Lamar and Pet Shop Boys will be shown live on TV, but if you want to be completely sure that you’re watching Glastonbury in real time, you’re best off tuning into BBC iPlayer, which is live streaming the action from some of the festival's biggest stages, pretty much all day and in 4K too.
Some of the other acts being featured by the Beeb today include Lianne La Havas, Kacey Musgraves, Declan McKenna, Nubya Garcia, Fontaines DC, Koffee, Years & Years, Angélique Kidjo, JARV IS… and Elbow.
Read on as we explain how to watch a 2022 Glastonbury Sunday live stream from anywhere - starting with how to watch Glastonbury Sunday for FREE in the UK. We've also listed the Sunday lineup for the main stages further down the page.
How to watch Glastonbury Sunday 2022 for FREE
You can watch Sunday at Glastonbury (opens in new tab) unfold across BBC One, Two, Three and Four, with coverage starting at 5pm BST on Sunday afternoon and continuing until 11.30pm on Sunday night.
However, bear in mind that the BBC's Glastonbury TV coverage is a mix of live performances and highlights of the biggest acts, and the schedule is extremely convoluted.
If you want to watch LIVE Glastonbury coverage only, BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) will be providing live streams of a selection of the biggest Glastonbury stages. At the time of writing, the BBC hasn't revealed what time these live streams will start, but we'd hazard a guess at early afternoon.
BBC iPlayer works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.
You can also stream the BBC's TV coverage on iPlayer, and it's all free to watch with a valid TV licence. Not in the UK right now?
How to watch a Glastonbury Sunday live stream from anywhere
Unfortunately, if you try to watch your domestic coverage of Sunday at Glastonbury 2022 from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking.
That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for streamers all over the world, but there's an easy solution. The best VPN – otherwise known as a virtual private network – can alter your IP address to make it appear like you’re somewhere else. While this can be used for privacy, it can also be used to access your preferred streaming platform back home, even when you're out of the country.
Can I watch Glastonbury in the US, Canada, Australia and anywhere else?
Glastonbury is the highlight of the British music calendar, but it's only televised in the UK, with countries like the US, Canada, and Australia missing out entirely.
If you're a UK citizen abroad, your best option for watching your country's coverage is use one of the best VPN service providers as described above.
Glastonbury Sunday 2022 lineup and times
All time BST
SUNDAY, JUNE 26
Pyramid Stage
- 9.45pm-11.15pm - Kendrick Lamar
- 7.30pm-8.45pm - Lorde
- 5.45pm-6.45pm - Elbow
- 4pm-5.15pm - Diana Ross
- 2pm-3pm - Herbie Hancock
- 12.45pm-1.30pm - Dakhabrakha
- 11.30am-12.15pm - Black Dyke Band
The Other Stage
- 9.45pm-11.15pm - Pet Shop Boys
- 7.45pm-8.45pm - Years & Years
- 6pm-7pm - Kacey Musgraves
- 4.30pm-5.30pm - Fontaines DC
- 3pm-4pm - Declan Mckenna
- 1.30pm-2.30pm - Lianne La Havas
- 12.15pm-1pm - Sea Girls
- 11am-11.45am - Kojey Radical
West Holts Stage
- 9.45pm-11.15pm - Bicep
- 8pm-9pm - Angelique KiDJo
- 6.30pm-6.30pm - Koffee
- 5pm-6pm - Snarky Puppy
- 3.30pm-4.30pm - Nubya Garcia
- 2pm-3pm - Nightmares On Wax
- 12.30pm-1.30pm - Emma-Jean Thackray
- 11am-12pm - Ishmael Ensemble
John Peel Stage
- 9.30pm-10.45pm - Charli XCX
- 8pm-9pm - Little Dragon
- 6.30pm-7.30pm - Turnstile
- 5pm-6pm - Amyl and The Sniffers
- 3.30pm-4.30pm - Clairo
- 2pm-3pm - TBC
- 12.30pm-1.30pm - Sports Team
- 11.15am-12pm - Just Mustard
Park Stage
- 9.15pm-10.30pm - Courtney Barnett
- 7.45pm-8.45pm - Jarv Is…
- 6.15pm-7.15pm - TBC
- 4.30pm-5.30pm - Caroline Polachek
- 3.15pm-4pm - Cate Le Bon
- 2pm-2.45pm - Warmduscher
- 12.45pm-1.30pm - Big Joanie
- 11.30am-12.15pm - Deep Throat Choir
Acoustic Stage
- 9.30pm-11pm - Suzanne Vega
- 8pm-9pm - The Shires
- 6.30pm-7.30pm - The Bootleg Beatles
- 5.30pm-6.15pm - Fisherman’s Friends
- 4.30pm-5.15pm - Terry Reid
- 3.30pm-4.15pm - Damien Dempsey
- 2.30pm-3.10pm - Errol Linton
- 1.40pm-2.20pm - Chloe Foy
- 12.45pm-1.25pm - Lewis Mclaughlin Emerging Talent Competition Winner
- 12pm-12.30pm - Megan Mckenna
Avalon Stage
- 10.50pm-11.50pm - The Dualers
- 9.20pm-10.20pm - Imelda May
- 7.50pm-8.50pm - Orla Gartland
- 6.20pm-7.20pm - Mcfly
- 4.50pm-5.50pm - Kate Rusby
- 3.20pm-4.20pm - P.P. Arnold
- 1.55pm-2.50pm - Peat & Diesel
- 12.35pm-1.30pm - Ferris & Sylvester
- 11.30am-12.10pm - Citizens Of The World Choir
Left Field
- 9pm-10pm - Yola
- 7.30pm-8.30pm - The Regrettes
- 6.15pm-7pm - The Magic Numbers
- 5pm-5.45pm - Las Adelitas
- 3pm-4.30pm - Radical roundup with Billy Bragg – Romeo Stodart, Ynes, TBA
- 12pm-1pm - Debates: Black Lives Matter and beyond with Cop Watch, Dr. Remi Joseph-Salisbury, Sisters Uncut, Kill The Bill, Nasra Ayub, Reni Eddo-Lodge
- 1.30pm-2.30pm - Debates: Defying the cost of living crisis with Ellie Mae O’Hagen, Jack Monroe, Kwajo Tweneboa, Zarah Sultana MP, Reni Eddo-Lodge
Arcadia
- 1.30am-2.30am - Hospitality Showcase: Spy b2b Grafix b2b Unglued Feat Carasel MC & Solah
- 12.30am-1.30am - Sub Focus b2b Dimension Feat ID
- 11.30pm-12.30am - Daniel Avery b2b VTSS
- 10.30pm-11.30pm - Afrodeutsche
- 9.30pm-10.30pm - Tsha
Sonic
- 11pm-12am - Sasasas
- 10pm-11pm - Hybrid Minds w/ Tempza and Charlotte Haining
- 8pm-10pm - Critical - Kasra, Enei, Halogenix w/ Jakes and Charli Brix
- 7pm-8pm - Problem Central
- 5pm-7pm - Hospital - Metrik, Whiney b2b Lens, Inja
- 4pm-5pm - A.M.C Ft Phantom
- 3pm-4pm - Koven
- 1pm-3pm - D*Minds, Dazee b2b Euphonique and Critical Impact
- 12pm-1pm - Natty Lou b2b AMA