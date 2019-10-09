How to use your Nectar points at Argos on Black Friday

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are fast approaching, and you can start getting ready now by collecting Nectar points to spend on this year's best Argos Black Friday deals.

Argos is owned by Sainsbury's, which means it's part of the Nectar card scheme, and you can use the points you've collected on your weekly supermarket shopping to get an even bigger discount on a new TV, games console, phone or giant bucket of Lego when Black Friday rolls around.

For every 500 Nectar points you've collected, you'll get £2.50 to spend in the Argos Black Friday sales.

You can also collect Nectar points at Argos, so your Black Friday shopping can help get you a discount on your food shopping at Sainsbury's.

How to spend Nectar points at Argos on Black Friday

If you don't already have a Nectar card, sign up online by entering your email address, followed by your name, date of birth and address. Make sure you read the terms of use (your details will be shared with other companies owned by the Sainsbury's Group), set a password, and you're ready to get started.

It will take a few days for your plastic card to arrive, but you'll be issued with a card number immediately, so you can start collecting points straight away.

To make sure you're prepared for Black Friday, you'll first need to make sure your Nectar and Argos accounts are connected. Sign into your Argos account (or create one if you don't already have one), then enter your Nectar card number.

You'll now be offered the option to spend Nectar points whenever you shop at Argos online, or when you hand your card over in an Argos store.

How to collect Nectar points at Argos on Black Friday

Argos runs special deals that give you bonus Nectar points when you buy items in a particular category, such as furniture or toys. Check out the current offers.

You can also collect one Nectar point for every £1 you spend at Argos, but only if you go through the Nectar website. You'll receive points if you order items for home deliver, but not if you choose to collect in-store.