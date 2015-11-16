Master the New Xbox One Experience

Much like Xbox 360 before it, Xbox One is getting a much-needed front-end overhaul – and it's about time, too.

Two rocky years on from the console's launch, the Windows 8-inspired menus have done the much-maligned current-gen box no favours as it slowly begins to catch up to Sony's front-running PlayStation 4.

And while the New Xbox One Experience (NXE) isn't the revolutionary shake-up we were hoping for, it does address some of the key issues users have had since day one (including a cluttered approach to content layout and limited uses for pins).

More importantly, the new update takes full advantage of Windows 10, and turns using the Xbox One console into a far smoother and more intuitive experience than ever before. Microsoft says the entire operating system runs 50% faster – and while that figure isn't quite the reality, navigation feels noticeably faster and responsive.

The New Xbox One Experience will enable cross-platform gaming for the very first time. In other words, if you're playing a game with competitive or cooperative multiplayer modes you'll be able to team up with players from PC-based servers.

The NXE also combines the Store and new content updates into one far more agreeable (and more importantly, simplified) version of the OneGuide, and finally adds a new side pane that smacks of the second (and best) Xbox 360 dashboard.

Oh, and gestures for Kinect have finally been killed off for good.

How to install the New Xbox One Experience

Most consoles should prompt you to update your console with the New Xbox One Experience automatically, but if yours hasn't made a peep yet, simply press the menu button and select 'Settings' from the pop-up list that appears. Next, select 'System' then 'Update console'.

Depending on how robust your bandwidth is, NXE should take around 15-20 minutes to download and install. And with that, you're ready to dive into Microsoft's new approach to Xbox One…