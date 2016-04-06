The best quick and easy Windows 10 tweaks

For anyone who is new to Windows 10, you might be happy with the way things are working, and won't want to change a thing. And we understand because the operating system is set up well from the factory. But over time you might find certain things start to grate, such as prompts that frequently remind you of something you don't care about, or not being able to open fi les the way you're used to.

While it's easy to ignore such things, it's also easy to make some simple tweaks and have a better version of Windows 10 at your fingertips. And, that's just what we'll show you how to do. We have eight 'hacks' that make your PC experience a much smoother one.

Don't let the word 'hack' scare you either – these are just simple tricks that anybody can try out, and if you don't like the result, just put it back how it was before.