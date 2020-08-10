This Surface Book 2 deal sees the versatile laptop drop below £1000

Microsoft’s Surface Book 3 might be the most current model on the market, but that doesn't mean you should overlook this superb Surface Book 2 deal, which sees the versatile laptop drop to only £999 at Currys PC World.

Rocking an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, you'd usually have to shell out £1,499 for this particular model. But the price has been slashed down to £999 – saving you £500. There's also a 1 in 20 chance to get your money back, which is well worth a shot.

To get a Surface Book 2 for under £1,000 is a real rarity and the specs should be more than adequate for most users, too. You're only really missing out on the 10th-gen Ice Lake processors from the Surface Book 3, which shouldn't be a deal breaker.

We loved the Surface Book 2 in our review, and awarded the 15-inch model four and a half stars back in April. We particularly enjoyed the incredibly battery life and excellent cooling system.

Microsoft Surface Book 2 deal:

Microsoft Surface Book 2 Core i5, 8GB, 256GB: £1,499 £999.97 at Currys PC World

This Surface Book 2 deal gets you an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a superfast 256GB SSD in the platinum color. For free next day delivery, be sure to enter the code FREENEXTDAYDEL at checkout.View Deal

With Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday drawing ever closer, this is a great opportunity to grab a powerful and versatile laptop that's perfect for back to school. It's 2-in-1 nature means its also a great device for entertainment, as the screen can be detached, so you can watch your Netflix shows wherever you desire.