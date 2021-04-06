This deal chops a huge amount off one of the best robot vacuums out there

The best robot vacuums aren't a gimmick, they're powerful enough to remove all dust, pet hair and other debris in their way – just set it going and put your feet up while it does all the hard work, but they can be costly so a good deal is always welcome and Amazon has just slashed the price of one of Ecovacs best robovacs in both the US and the UK.

As well as being a good cleaner, the Ecovcas Deebot N79S proved simple to set-up in our tests too. It comes with a remote, if you’d prefer not to use your smartphone to control the robot vacuum cleaner. Alternatively, you can use your voice to control the cleaner, as it has Amazon Alexa integration too.

In the UK, the Ecovacs Deebot N79S Robot vacuum cleane r has been reduced by £79.02 to £169.98 - a saving of 32%. In the US, it costs $179.99 , which is a 28% saving on the list price. (Not in the UK or US? Scroll down for the Ecovcas Deebot N79S Robot vacuum cleaner deals in your region.)

Amazon has knocked more than £80 off the cost of this Ecovacs robot vacuum. It’s the best deal we’ve seen this year for the robot vacuum cleaner that in our tests sucked away dust and dirt from our carpets, although it struggled with larger debris. The robot vacuum hasn’t been discounted to the same price as Black Friday when it dropped as low as £139.98 - but it’s still a great saving.

In the US, the saving on the robot vacuum isn’t as big but Amazon has still knocked almost $70 off the list price. We’ve seen better deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, when it dropped as low as $139.99, but if you want a robot vacuum cleaner now this is a good deal.



