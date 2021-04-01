The Google Nest Hub is back to its Black Friday price

The best smart displays allow you to see a voice’s assistants response to any commands or questions you ask it, but they can be a pricey purchase for that extra display action, so a discount is always welcome – and Currys and John Lewis have just slashed the price of Google’s smallest smart display.

In the UK, the Google Nest Hub has been discounted to £59.97 from £79.99 – that’s a 25% saving. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Google Nest Hub deals in your region.)

The Google Nest Hub is the first iteration of Google’s smallest smart display, with a 7-inch screen and Google Assistant built-in to give you calendar updates, weather reports and also control your smart home devices. Google has just released its successor, the Google Nest Hub (2nd generation) , which builds on the original Nest hub with sleep tracking, and a more powerful speaker. However if you’re not interested in using the smart display to monitor your shut eye, this deal on the original model is well worth snapping up.

Today's best Google Nest Hub deals in the UK

Google Nest Hub: £79.99 £59.97 at Currys

Currys has knocked £20 off the cost of this Google smart display. It’s the best deal we’ve seen for the smart display, which can be used to make audio calls or as a digital photo frame, since Black Friday . Be quick though, as the offer won’t last.

Google Nest Hub: £79.99 £59.97 at John Lewis

John Lewis has matched Curry’s offer on the Google device, which comes in both Chalk (pale grey) and Charcoal (dark grey). The smart display benefits from the same ‘Sunrise Alarm’ as the Google Nest Hub (2nd generation). This sees the screen brighten between five and 30 minutes before your alarm sounds, in a bid to wake you up more gently. View Deal

Unlike Amazon’s range of rival smart displays, the Google Nest Hub doesn’t have a camera built-in so it can’t be used for video calls. If you’re undecided about which brand of smart display to plump for then, the Google Nest Hub 2 vs Amazon Echo Show 8 should help you choose.

More Google Nest Hub Deals