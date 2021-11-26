The craziest Black Friday deal ever: Get a website builder with a Blackfriday domain name

For those looking to build an ecommerce empire in 2022, having a Black Friday domain name (like PS5.dealsfor.blackfriday) for the most important peak trading period of the year may well be a step in the right direction. That, and having the right website builder plan.

The Black Friday top level domain is a premium one which means that it is more expensive to purchase from domain registrars. However, use the coupon TECHRADAR to save 30% of everything including domain names and web hosting at Domain.com, a great way to kickstart your Black Friday journey.

(PSA: by the way, we are going to update our Black Friday web hosting deals and Black Friday website builder deals page at least once per day till Cyber Monday)

Get an exclusive 30% off everything at Domain.com Get an exclusive 30% off everything at Domain.com

Use the exclusive TECHRADAR coupon code to get 30% off everything on Black Friday only. With a simple website builder and a free SSL certificate starting from only $1.39/mo, Domain.com is a great fit for small businesses looking to differentiate themselves by using a different domain name, especially as unlike others, it doesn’t jack up prices ever. > Domain.com Starter website builder plan

The discount brings the price of a .BlackFriday domain name from $110.49 per year to only $77.35 (a minimum of two year is required). You can use the coupon multiple times before the end of day on Cyber Monday.

Domain.com’s starter website builder plan is great for launching your website presence on a budget. It offers unlimited disk storage and bandwidth for only $1.39/mo after the 30% discount with free SSL certificate, SEO tools, more than 500,000 pictures, chat and email support and much more.

So who bought Blackfriday.blackfriday?

The domain name was snatched in 2014 but is currently not pointing to any website and is set to expire in 2024. It is likely that the buyer purchased it with a view to sell it in the future. The purchase, in 2019, of BlackFriday.com (the domain and the website) saw hundreds of thousands of dollars exchange hands. It leaves us at least to ponder what a blackfriday.blackfriday.blackfriday subdomain would look like.