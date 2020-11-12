The best Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra deals for Black Friday 2020

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra deals are Samsung's latest venture into market-leadings specs, but carry a wallet emptying price tag. So, is it worth your time to buy this powerhouse device?

Sitting alongside Samsung's S20 Ultra as the company's most powerful devices, the Note 20 Ultra comes packed with a pretty exciting spec list and that's before you even consider the included S pen.

It's a 5G-enabled device which sports a 4500mAh battery, an extremely powerful 8GB RAM processor and a massive 6.9-inch AMOLED display. Then, in typical Samsung fashion, the camera has been given a healthy bump over the Note's from last year.

With three lenses, offering 108MP, 50x zoom and more, this is a device worthy of the hands of photo fanatics. Topping off the package, Samsung has heavily improved the 'S' pen with lightning fast, super low latency, a host of new productivity features and more.

Obviously, with all of that going on, prices do not come cheap. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra deals sit right at the top of the market for price, competing with both the Galaxy S20 Ultra and iPhone 11 Pro Max, and cost way more than the regular Note 20.

That's where this page comes in handy. We've compiled all of the cheapest Note 20 Ultra deals and listed them below.

Check out the best mobile phone deals you can buy today

Compare the other top choice with Samsung Galaxy S20 deals

Compare this to the cheaper Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deals

Compare Samsung Note 20 Ultra deals:

The best Note 20 Ultra contract so far:

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra | Three | £49 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £59pm

The Note 20 Ultra is by no means a cheap phone but this deal helps to lower the costs a bit. You're getting 100GB of data on the Three network, while only paying £59 a month and £49 upfront. That comes together to make this an absolute bargain price on this expensive handset.



See this cheap Note 20 Ultra from Three

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra mini review:

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra review in brief Massive and powerful in every way...but very expensive Screen size: 6.9-inch | Resolution: 1440 x 3088 | Rear camera: 108MP + 12MP + 12MP | OS: Android 10 | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 256GB | Battery: 4500mAh | Weight: 208g Stylish design Top of the line specs Impressive camera array Very pricey

As we mentioned above, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra deals are a big investment but really do have the specs to back up the price. Let's start with the display. The Samsung Note 20 Ultra sits at a extremely tall 6.9-inches helping it tower over the majority of other handsets.

It features a gorgeous Quad HD resolution of 3088 x 1440 and the edges curve down on either side (unlike the regular Note 20). It even manages to sneak in an impressive refresh rate option of 120Hz in as well.

The device then goes big on cameras, rocking three lenses with a 108MP lens and two 12MP options. Images tend to be pretty similar to what the S20 Ultra offers - high quality.

Samsung then tops it all off with a new and improved S pen with super low latency and a load of new gestures.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra review.

SIM-free Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra prices:

Considering the incredibly pricey nature of going for the Note 20 Ultra on a contract, a better option could be choosing the SIM-free route instead. That way, you could then invest in cheap SIM only deals to score a saving overall.

However, buying the device outright is not going to be a small investment. The Note 20 Ultra has an RRP of £1179 for the smallest memory model, with prices only going up if you want more.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra deals: FAQ

Is the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra good value? If you've got this far, you've likely realised that the Note 20 Ultra isn't cheap by any standards and is in fact one of the priciest devices around. So with that in mind, is it worth its price tag? Absolutely. In pretty much every single area, the Note 20 Ultra is extremely powerful. Starting with the display, you're getting a 6.9-inch display in Quad HD resolution of 3088 x 1440 which curves around the edges. Keeping it firmly in the 2020 world of specs, Samsung even snuck in a 120Hz maximum refresh rate. You then get Samsung's high-end camera specs with a triple camera set-up including 50x zoom. This is all followed up with a massively improved S pen, large 4500mAh battery, hefty processor and more.

What are the best alternative devices to the Samsung Note 20 Ultra? There are a lot of devices out there nowadays but only a small number can compete with the Note 20 Ultra for specs and design: - Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra deals:

The most similar device to the Note 20 Ultra, the S20 Ultra is almost exactly the same, just with a few small changes in specs here and there, the lack of an S pen and due to its slightly older age, a lower price tag on contracts. - iPhone 11 Pro Max deals:

Apple's biggest and best handset, the iPhone 11 Pro Max embodies the same principles of the Note 20 Ultra - high-end tech with no worries over price. It's big, powerful, takes stunning photos and has the most powerful CPU around.



- OnePlus 8 Pro deals:

All of the phones mentioned here are pricey...so very pricey. The OnePlus 8 Pro on other hand is one of the best smartphones around but drastically brings the prices down, charging you below the £1000 mark for some exceptional specs, the OnePlus 8 Pro is likely the best value of the bunch (if you don't need market-leading specs in everything).

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra deals or Note 20? While they share a name, the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are actually very different phones. The Note 20 will suit those on more of a budget. It has a much lower price tag but at the same time, specs far below what the Note 20 Ultra can provide. The Note 20 Ultra is one of the best smartphones out there right now and therefore is going to suit people who aren't held back by price.

How does the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra compare to the S20 Ultra? Another device that compares well to the Note 20 Ultra is Samsung's other mammoth device - the Samsung S20 Ultra. This phone is 6.9-inches in size - just a tiny bit smaller than the Note 20 Ultra. It features a similar, albeit a slightly better, camera set-up with up to 100x in zoom functionality. While it doesn't have the S pen it does have a larger battery, a 12GB RAM processor and one of the best displays out there. The S20 Ultra is pretty much a slightly smaller version of the Note 20 Ultra and without the S pen. However, it beats out the Note device in a few key specs and currently has a much lower price tag.