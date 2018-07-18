The best Sony Xperia XA2 deals in July 2018

Editor's pick Limited Time Offer Sony Xperia XA2 Network: ID

250 mins

Unlimited texts

1GB data Free upfront £15.99 /mth View at ID Mobile

If you want to get one of the latest phones from Sony, it's likely you'll want to pay as little as possible too. If that's the case, you're in luck as here we've put together the cheapest Xperia XA2 deals we can find. You can already get the phone for less around £20 per month with some deals, which is great considering the spec of this phone.

This isn't one of the top end Sony devices that rival the iPhone 8 or Samsung Galaxy S9, but it's still a solid mid-range phone with some great features. We found it had both good performance and a punchy screen in our expert Sony Xperia XA2 review.

If you scroll down below you'll find our helpful comparison tools where you can play around to find the best deal for your new phone - whether that's on contract or an unlocked Xperia XA2 SIM-free. Plus we've put together a short review section for you to take a look at so you can be sure it's the phone for you. If you decide it isn't, we have a selection of other best mobile phone deals that you'll want to browse through instead.

More options: Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact deals | LG G6 deals | Samsung Galaxy S9 deals | Apple iPhone 8 deals | Best mobile phone deals

Compare the best Sony Xperia XA2 deals:

Contracts Sim Free Sim Only Showing 7 of 1,680 deals ? Sort By Recommended Sony Xperia XA2 1 250 mins Unlimited texts 1GB data Free upfront £15.99 /mth View at ID Mobile 24 months Part of Carphone Warehouse Uses Three 4G coverage Includes data rollover & capping Learn More Sony Xperia XA2 2 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts 2GB data Free upfront £16 /mth View at e2save.com 24 months Fastest 4G UK coverage At least 3 months of BT Sport 6 months of Apple Music Save Â£168 Cashback by redemption Learn More Sony Xperia XA2 3 250 mins Unlimited texts 1GB data £29.99 upfront £14.99 /mth View at ID Mobile 24 months Part of Carphone Warehouse Uses Three 4G coverage Includes data rollover & capping Learn More Sony Xperia XA2 4 250 mins Unlimited texts 1GB data Free upfront £16.99 /mth View at ID Mobile 24 months Part of Carphone Warehouse Uses Three 4G coverage Includes data rollover & capping Learn More Sony Xperia XA2 5 500 mins Unlimited texts 2GB data Free upfront £16.99 /mth View at ID Mobile 24 months Part of Carphone Warehouse Uses Three 4G coverage Includes data rollover & capping Learn More Sony Xperia XA2 6 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts 1GB data Free upfront £17.17 /mth View at e2save.com 24 months Fastest 4G UK coverage At least 3 months of BT Sport 6 months of Apple Music Â£20 Automatic Cashback Learn More Sony Xperia XA2 7 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts 1GB data £0.99 upfront £18 /mth View at e2save.com 24 months O2 Priority rewards 7000+ wi-fi hotspots Award winning coverage Learn More Load more deals

Unlocked Sony Xperia XA2 SIM-free deals

In all honesty, the contract deals for the Xperia XA2 aren't stunning and if you can afford to you may be better off buying the phone outright and combining it with one of our great SIM only deals.

This way, you can often get a more generous data allowance for less money in the long run. It also means you're not restricted to one network either as you own the phone outright and can choose your network with a SIM only deal.

Here is our selection of the best SIM-free prices for the Xperia XA2 so you can make up your mind on how to buy the phone.

Showing 4 of 25 deals ? Sort By Recommended Sony Xperia XA2 1 Shipping from Free £199.99 View Sony Xperia XA2 2 Shipping from Free £242 View Sony Xperia XA2 3 Shipping from Free £249 View Sony Xperia XA2 4 Shipping from Free £269 View Load more deals

Sony Xperia XA2 review in brief

A solid Sony, but nothing spectacular

Screen size: 5.2-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 1920 | Rear camera: 23MP | Weight: 171g | OS: Android 8 Oreo | RAM: 3GB | Storage: 32GB | Battery: 3300mAh

Good performance

Punchy screen (after tweaks)

Mostly solid camera

Surprisingly ordinary battery life

The latest from Sony's mid-range of phones doesn't do anything groundbreaking, but it's a solid handset and offers quite impressive spec considering its price. There's a punchy 5.2-inch Full HD display, pretty powerful internals thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 chipset paired with 3GB of RAM and there's the latest Android 8 Oreo software.

On the rear is a 23MP shooter, which considering the lower price of the Xperia XA2 compared to other high-end Sony devices on the market is well worth the money. All of this is then packaged into a body that, while it doesn't change the way we look at phones, is still attractive and won't embarrass you when you show it off to your mates.

Read TechRadar's full Sony Xperia XA2 review