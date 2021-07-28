Snap up this Shark vacuum cleaner for its (almost) lowest price ever

The best cordless vacuums can match the best vacuum cleaner when it comes to suction power to collect dirt and debris from your floors, but they’re also more lightweight than their wired counterparts, making them easier to sweep across carpets and hardwood floors. However, they can be a pricey purchase so a good cordless vacuum deal is always welcome.

In the UK, Amazon has slashed 34% off the price of the Shark Anti Hair Wrap Flexology cordless vacuum , reducing it to £249.00 from £379.99 . This isn’t the lowest price we've seen for the cordless vacuum – on Black Friday and Cyber Monday last year it dropped to £199.99, but it’s still a good deal. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the cordless vacuum cleaner deals in your region.)

Today's best Shark vacuum cleaner deal in the UK

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Flexology cordless vacuum cleaner IZ201: £349.99 £249.00 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked more than £120 off the cost of this cordless vacuum cleaner, which has Shark’s Anti Hair Wrap feature to prevent hair getting tangled around the brush roller. This isn’t the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this cordless vacuum but it’s still a good offer and we don’t know how long it will last – so we suggest that you snap up this cordless vacuum deal now.View Deal

The Shark Anti Hair Wrap Flexology cordless vacuum cleaner has a flexible wand that can bend easily without snapping, making it easy to manoeuvre the vacuum cleaner into tight spaces and underneath low-lying furniture.

In our tests, we found that the vacuum effectively picked up dirt and debris from carpets and hard floors within a few sweeps. It has a 0.4 liter dust canister and a rechargeable battery that Shark says will last up to 40 minutes before it needs charging.

While it may not be able to completely rival Dyson’s newest cordless cleaner, the V15 Detect , when it comes to suction power, it impressed us when its price tag was taken into consideration.

