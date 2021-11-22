Get Windows 11 on your MacBook for less with 20% off Parallels Desktop for Black Friday

If you've recently picked up a MacBook and want to run Windows 11 (or your favorite Windows apps) on your new laptop, this is where Parallels comes in.

The company has announced a fresh 20% discount for Black Friday on every Parallels plan, meaning you can run Windows or Linux within a window with Apple's macOS operating system.

We've covered Parallels on the Mac before, being impressed with how well it can run games within a virtualized environment. While the company are still looking into how the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips can benefit Parallels, saving your money on a subscription could allow you to play Metal Gear Solid V and Tomb Raider 2 with ease.

Parallels Desktop deal

Parallels Desktop: £69.99 Parallels Desktop: £69.99 £55.99 at Parallels

Save 20% - If you need to quickly use an app exclusive to Windows, you can easily launch Parallels to do just that. It's also a great way of playing games that are unavailable on the Mac, so if you're wanting to play Tekken 7 on your new MacBook, Parallels is for you.

Parallels Desktop for Students: £69.99 Parallels Desktop for Students: £69.99 £55.99 at Parallels

Save 20% - If you have a school project that involves looking into different operating systems, this deal will be easily justified for that. From loading up Linux distributions to Windows versions across the years, Parallels has great tools that can let you take great screenshots of everything you need.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

What's the benefit of Parallels Desktop on the Mac?

If you're a student who needs to find a way of loading up different operating systems in Linux and Windows, Parallels does a great job in making sure that these can be used with minimal setup. But it goes even further than that.

We've already spoken about playing games on an M1 Mac through Parallels, and been impressed by how well it runs certain games, with improvements already in progress.

Testing other games through an M1 Pro MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) has impressed us even more, with Crash Bandicoot running at full speed at a 1440p resolution at high settings.

Parallels tell us that improvements are still in progress, so if you snap up this deal now, you may be able to reap the benefits of more games becoming playable in the coming year.

While we can't see the price of the plans for Parallels dropping much further over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we'd recommend signing up to one of the Adobe plans that best suits you before they end on December 14.

Other Parallels Desktop deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for Parallels deals from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

More early Black Friday deals